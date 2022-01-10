World's highest volume parathyroid surgery practice moves into new Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Norman Parathyroid Center, a world leader in parathyroid surgery, has moved into its new home at the state-of-the-art Hospital for Endocrine surgery in Tampa, Florida.

Dr. Jamie Mitchell and Dr. Kevin Parrack, senior surgeons at the Norman Parathyroid Center, pictured with the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery’s first patient.

The brand-new Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is dedicated to the surgical treatment of parathyroid, thyroid, and adrenal tumors. With this move, the Norman Parathyroid Center has united with its sister surgeons at the Clayman Thyroid Center, Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center, and Carling Adrenal Center under one roof for the first time. These four centers of excellence are each highly specialized and make up the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world.

For over 20 years, the Norman Parathyroid Center's surgeons have been the highest-volume parathyroid surgeons in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. The center established an international reputation following Dr Jim Norman's development of a minimal parathyroid operation while the Director of Endocrine Surgery at the University of South Florida in the mid-1990s. This patented operation, which is performed as an out-patient surgery, carries an expected cure rate of 99% and typically lasts just 30 minutes.

"The surgical practice is unique in that each surgeon is highly specialized within endocrine surgery," said Dr. Jim Norman, founder of the practice. "Our seven parathyroid surgeons perform parathyroid surgery exclusively, the thyroid surgeons perform thyroid surgery exclusively, and the adrenal surgeons concentrate on adrenal tumors. This is a huge benefit to patients because of the extensive experience we have in each field. It is likely that our surgeons have seen every permutation of these endocrine tumors."

Combined, the parathyroid, thyroid, and adrenal surgeons have a global reputation and international reach with just over 50% of patients traveling from outside the state of Florida and nearly 10% from out of the country for expert surgical care of thyroid cancer, parathyroid gland and adrenal tumors. With close proximity to Tampa International Airport, the campus is expected to attract patients from across the state, nation and the globe for both extensive inpatient and more routine outpatient procedures.

Endocrine tumors can cause significant health issues due to excessive hormone production. Academic literature suggests that more than 50% of parathyroid tumors and more than 75% of adrenal tumors are underdiagnosed. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery will allow these surgeons to reach even more patients who are desperately seeking a cure and relief from their life altering symptoms.

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the first of its kind and the only hospital in the world dedicate to thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal and tumors and cancers. This brand-new hospital, which opened January 3 at 6001 Webb Road, is a 75,000 sq. ft. campus of HCA South Tampa Hospital.

"The new Hospital for Endocrine Surgery was specifically built to serve patients with tumors of the parathyroid, thyroid, and adrenal glands," added Dr. Norman. "It will offer endocrinologists and other physicians a single center where they can refer their patients with endocrine tumors for surgery, regardless of the complexity. In fact, nearly 15% of our patients have had a failed operation at another institution before being referred to us."

The hospital features beautifully appointed private patient rooms and eight ultra-modern operating rooms supported by 38 pre/post-surgery bays. Significant infrastructure upgrades will support specialized thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal surgery, including radiology, nuclear medicine, laboratory, and pathology – all with an emphasis on endocrine tumor diagnosis and treatment. Advanced treatments such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA) of thyroid tumors, minimally invasive scarless robotic thyroid surgery and single visit adrenal vein sampling and curative surgery will be offered.

About the Norman Parathyroid Center: Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world.

About the Clayman Thyroid Center: Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic and functional outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

About the Carling Adrenal Center: Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open to Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world.

