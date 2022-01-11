25 MILLION FOOT PEELS SOLD IN 25 YEARS The Original Baby Foot® hits the biggest milestone ever in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The original Baby Foot® formulation was created in Tokyo, Japan in 1997 as an easy and effective at-home treatment to relieve common foot issues including dryness, cracked soles and layers of dead skin. Its popularity exploded rapidly because it was so effective that it made users' feet feel as soft as a baby's. In 2005, the foot peel officially gained the brand name of 'Baby Foot.'

The Original Baby Foot® sold 25 million foot peels in 25 years, hitting the biggest milestone ever in 2022.

By 2010, Baby Foot had sold over one-million foot-peels and launched in the U.S. market two years later due to rave reviews. First showcased on The Today Show by host Kathie Lee Gifford, Baby Foot shortly became a household name.

Baby Foot offers the best-in-class total foot care package to care for and maintain your feet at home. Our scientifically formulated peels are formulated with a unique combination of 16 types of natural extracts that range from citrus to chamomile and seaweed to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. Glycolic acid and citric acid work to slough away dead skin, while salicylic acid and lactic acid stimulate a flaking effect. Our patented formula penetrates layers of dead skin cells and breaks down the cell structures that bind the dead skin layers. As a result, the dead skin peels away easily to reveal a fresh layer of skin so your feet will feel healthy, beautiful and baby soft.

According to Miami Dermatologist Leslie Baumann, MD, "Today, taking great care of yourself goes beyond the face. Baby Foot offers an exceptionally effective range of natural at-home foot care products that are quick and easy to use. I recommend incorporating an exfoliant into my patients' regimen to keep feet soft and smooth year-round, especially in cooler temperatures. Many of our Skin Type Solutions customers who purchase a customized skincare regimen for their skin type also choose Baby Foot products. It's a perennial favorite."

More than ever, convenient at-home beauty treatments that deliver professional results are in high demand, explains Vera Gibbons, Owner and CEO of Baby Foot USA. "Our pre-filled disposable booties make Baby Foot simple to use. For years, skincare professionals have recommended Baby Foot to their clients as the most effective self-care solution for feet. We recommend using it 3 to 4 times a year, and it's effective for people of all ages, excluding children."

For the past 25 years, Baby Foot has maintained the commitment to providing the highest quality ingredients and most innovative products and will continue to do so.

The whole range of Baby Foot products includes:

Baby Foot Original Exfoliation Foot Peel - Lavender Scented - Rejuvenating, easy to use, at-home foot exfoliation treatment, formulated with 16 natural extracts to reveal smooth, baby soft feet.

Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel for Men - Mint Scented - Remove the ruggedness with the foot exfoliation treatment designed specifically for men's feet.

Baby Foot Moisturizing Foot Mask - Unscented – Intense foot hydration treatment powered with collagen, hyaluronic acid and 14 natural extracts.

Baby Foot Spa Bundle: Original Peel, 2 Foot Soaks & Foot Scrub – The perfect one-week treatment experience containing 1 Original Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel, 2 Foot Soak Packets and 1 tube of Foot Scrub for an optimum spa experience in your own home.

"As the original creator of the foot peel category, Baby Foot is proud to say that we have sold 25 million-foot peels in 25 years," says Ms. Gibbons. "We are very grateful to our valued customers and partners for helping us reach this record-breaking milestone."

Visit us at www.babyfoot.com or Amazon.

For more information, contact media@babyfoot.com.

About Baby Foot USA:

Baby Foot is cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free and vegan conscious.

