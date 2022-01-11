Lyft's $2M would be better spent providing benefits to drivers, not scheming to take them away

DRIVERS SLAM LYFT FOR CAMPAIGN TO TAKE AWAY MINIMUM WAGE AND PAID SICK DAYS DURING PANDEMIC

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyft drivers reacted to news today of Lyft dumping $2 million into a campaign committee preparing an initiative to take away minimum wage and paid sick days from drivers during the pandemic.



"It's shameful that Lyft would rather spend millions on a scheme to take away minimum wage and paid sick days from their drivers, instead of supporting the hardworking immigrants who have sacrificed and taken risks to provide essential transportation services during the pandemic," said Peter Kuel, President of Drivers Union, the voice for Washington's more than 30,000 Uber and Lyft drivers.

During the pandemic, Seattle drivers won nation-leading labor protections, including paid sick days and a minimum wage.

Meanwhile, riders across the country have been hit by higher prices as TNC companies seek to increase profits for shareholders.

"During the holidays, Lyft charged one of my customers $220 for a trip home from the airport, while driver pay was only $55," said Lyft driver Ahmed Mohamed. "It's bad enough that they are price gouging our customers. Now they want take away driver minimum wage too?"

Drivers Union is an association, affiliated with Teamsters 117, that provides legal representation, education, advocacy, and outreach services to 30,000 Uber and Lyft drivers in Washington State.

Contact: Joshua Welter 206-383-1857

joshua.welter@teamsters117.org

