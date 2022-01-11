Eve and Falko announce partnership to develop Global Operator Network with a potential order for 200 eVTOLs

MELBOURNE, Florida, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve UAM, LLC ("Eve"), an Embraer S.A. ("Embraer") company, and Falko Regional Aircraft Limited ("Falko"), a global leader in commercial regional aircraft leasing, announced today a Letter of Intent which contemplates a potential order for 200 of Eve's electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) and a commercial partnership to develop a global network of eVTOL operators in support of Urban Air Mobility missions.

The partnership between Eve and Falko will begin by establishing a working group to collaborate with Falko's existing operators to develop initial route networks where Eve's aircraft can be deployed in early adopter markets. Additionally, Eve's agnostic product portfolio of next-generation air traffic management software, service capabilities, and fleet operations services will also be introduced to create a safe, scalable network for each Falko lessee using Eve's aircraft.

Falko has been closely cooperating with Embraer since 2014 and chose Eve as its Urban Air Mobility partner due to Embraer's long record for certifying trusted aircraft for over 52 years.

"I am thrilled to announce this huge development in our long standing and successful relationship with Embraer. We are very excited by our strategic partnership with Eve which forms part of our drive to be at the forefront of the greening of the aviation sector. We firmly believe in the prospects of the eVTOL market and that Eve, with the support of Embraer's experience in the manufacturing, certification and support of aircraft, will be a market leader," states Jeremy Barnes, CEO of Falko.

"Our partnership with Falko, a trusted aircraft leasing leader, cements our position in the global Urban Air Mobility marketplace and not only widens our potential operator base through Falko's global customer footprint but increases our ability to provide full stack solutions, through partnerships. We are proud to have Falko as a strategic partner in Eve as our two organizations collaborate to lead a new generation of sustainable innovation, in aviation," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

About Falko Regional Aircraft Limited

Falko is a specialist aircraft operating leasing, asset management and aircraft services company focused on the regional aircraft sector. It is currently one of the world's largest lessors of regional aircraft by value and aircraft numbers. Falko has a clear growth strategy dedicated to expanding the business and growing its portfolio of aircraft and associated services within the regional aircraft market. With offices in the UK, Ireland and Singapore, Falko is well positioned to deliver a range of solutions across the globe.

For further information visit www.falko.com

About Eve UAM, LLC

Eve is a new, independent company dedicated to accelerating the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, its singular focus takes a comprehensive approach to the UAM industry by providing a holistic ecosystem. Its advanced electric vertical aircraft (EVA) coupled with its comprehensive global services and support network, and a unique air traffic management solution make it a serious contender in this space. Eve is the first company to graduate from EmbraerX. For more information, visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Embraer S.A.

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

