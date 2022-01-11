Evolution Digital Announces Promotion of Marc Cohen to Chief Revenue Officer

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Evolution Digital continues to expand and grow its portfolio of Android TV and whole-home Wi-Fi products and services, the company today announces the promotion of Marc Cohen from EVP of Marketing Sales to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) effective immediately.

Marc Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer (PRNewsfoto/Evolution Digital, LLC)

Cohen is a longtime industry veteran with honors including 2018 FierceVideo Most Impactful Person in Pay-TV and 2019 Cable TV Pioneer. He will continue to lead Evolution Digital's sales, sales engineering and marketing strategies and execution. His new responsibilities as CRO include spearheading all company revenue generation, business development and profitability, as well as managing new commercial relationships such as Evolution Digital's partnership with Plume.

"During his time with Evolution Digital, Marc's contributions have been invaluable not only driving the growth of the business, but also creating a great company culture for our employees," said Chris Egan, CEO. "The relationships that Marc creates both internally and externally are unmatched in my career, and there is no question that we would not be the great company that we are today without his leadership. Moreover, Marc's strategic focus, financial expertise, insight and energy have had a profound and positive effect on the organization, and I look forward to the ongoing impact he will make as CRO as we advance the company in 2022 and beyond."

Prior to joining Evolution Digital in 2010, Cohen was VP of Sales for Avail-TVN where he expanded the channel partner sales program and managed all trade customers and partnerships. Cohen previously co-founded and operated Longview Communications, a cable MSO with 125 cable systems across five states. Cohen currently serves as an advisor to Plex.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

Follow Evolution Digital on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/EvolutionDig

Media Contact

Emily O'Donnell

949.683.0243

eodonnell@evolutiondigital.com

@EvolutionDig

Evolution Digital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolution Digital)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evolution Digital, LLC