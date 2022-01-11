Exclusive GamesPad NFTs To Be Listed on OKEx NFT

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The exciting release of GamesPad , the ultimate gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem, created a growing buzz within the crypto and GameFi communities. While the launch of the project was monumentous, GamesPad NFTs are the highlight of the project's mission.

As limited edition artworks, GamesPad NFTs are rare and highly valuable. The combination of these unique features create a digital asset that is rare, valuable, and will unlock opportunities within GamesPad and into the future of the metaverse. The power of NFTs are directly related to their global reach, and with the strong partnerships of exchanges and marketplaces like OKEx NFT, GamesPad NFTs are able to reach their full potential.

GamesPad is proud to have their limited edition NFTs be listed on the OKEx NFT marketplace where crypto enthusiasts from around the world can purchase, sell, and trade these rare digital assets.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is a first-of-its-kind holistic ecosystem for all things gaming, NFT, and the metaverse. Bringing together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace, GamesPad is set to revolutionize the GameFi industry. Featuring a team of industry professionals with over 20 years of combined crypto and blockchain experience, whose goal is to help the most impactful crypto gaming projects raise funds, build communities, and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs. With the launch of GamesPad limited edition NFTs, they are excited to propel the world of GameFi into the future.

About OKEx NFT

OKEx was founded in 2017 and is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency spot and derivative exchanges. OKEx aims to reshape the future of the financial ecosystem using innovatively adapted blockchain technology. OKEx offers some of the most diverse and sophisticated products, solutions, and trading tools on the market today. Trusted by over 20 million users over 180 regions around the world, OKEx works to provide an engaging platform that helps empower everyday individuals to explore the world of crypto. OKEx started an NFT marketplace where users can discover, buy and sell crypto collectibles and assets for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) or create their own.

