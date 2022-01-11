Gartner's Emotion AI Technologies Report Includes Behavioral Signals' Voice Technology Overview

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Gartner report titled Competitive Landscape: Emotion AI Technologies, Worldwide(ID G00758218) (Gartner subscription req.) includes Behavioral Signals among other representative vendors on the Emotion AI technologies landscape. The report talks about the company's flagship products, AI-Mediated Conversations(AIMC), and its Voice Intelligence Analytics platform OliverAPI.

Regarding OliverAPI (previously known as meilo) the report discusses how the engine "analyzes emotions via markers in the human voice and is mainly sold as a white-label solution. One of its main solution partners is Uniphore that integrates the Oliver API capabilities into its contact center analytics platform."

The analyst, Annette Zimmermann, also discusses AIMC, identifying how the platform profiles agents and customers based on previous conversations and machine learning (ML) algorithms to match those profiles. "When the right customer with the right agent is matched in a debt collector conversation, the positive outcome for the agent is significantly higher (than without the matching). This is a fairly unique product in the market at this time. Based on A/B testing with its current deployments, Behavioral Signals' AI-Mediated Conversations product delivers call outcome improvements of 15% to 18%, which makes a significant difference for clients in debt collection." Meanwhile, according to Behavioral Signals, AIMC is expanding to include customer and employee experience scores (CSAT) that will help clients monitor not only customer satisfaction but also employee fatigue and customer churn, a recommendation set forward also by the report. The report also examines how Behavioral Signals competes, mentioning Afiniti as a key competitor.

Rana Gujral, CEO at Behavioral Signals, said "We are again thrilled to be included in Gartner's Competitive Landscape report. AIMC is a unique product with actual outcomes, and we are excited for it to be the leading technology solution for Conversational AI exclusively using tone analysis."

Behavioral Signals enhances communication by deducing intelligent and actionable insights from voice using deep learning and NLP. The company is based in Europe and Los Angeles, CA. https://behavioralsignals.com

