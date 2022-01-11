New American Funding Elevates Christine Obermayer to VP, Retention

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top independent mortgage lender New American Funding is proud to announce that Christine Obermayer has been promoted to the new position of Vice President, Retention.

In this role, Obermayer will lead New American Funding's new Retention Department and focus on helping the company's current customers navigate their refinance options to ensure that New American Funding is always putting their financing needs first.

Obermayer joined New American Funding in 2012 and has steadily worked her way up through the company since then. She joined New American Funding as a Senior Loan Officer, before being promoted to Junior Sales Manager, to Senior Sales Manager, and finally to Vice President, Retention.

Obermayer brings 23 years of experience in mortgage operations, sales, wholesale, and retention to this new role. Her mortgage career began in 1998 and she has spent time working in wholesale operations, with a specific focus on processing and underwriting, and broker direct sales.

Additionally, Obermayer served as a Loan Officer specializing in retail retention and has also spent time in sales management. Obermayer also has experience in loan modifications, short sales, and much more.

Now, Obermayer steps into a new role, leading New American Funding's Retention Department.

"We are incredibly proud of Christine and excited that she is taking on this new role. We feel she is the perfect person to lead our Retention Department," New American Funding Chief Operating Officer Christy Bunce said. "Our entire company will benefit from her leadership and our customers will witness her compassion and commitment firsthand as she helps them manage their financial situation."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 219,000 loans for approximately $57 billion, 170 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

