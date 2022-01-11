Realty Trust Group Announces New Client Relationship with Saint Francis Healthcare

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Francis Healthcare System has selected Realty Trust Group ("RTG"), a full-service healthcare real estate advisory firm, to serve as a strategic partner in managing their 750,000 square foot real estate portfolio.

Saint Francis Healthcare

"RTG is grateful for the opportunity to work with the visionary and talented team at Saint Francis," says Forrest Gardner , Vice President with RTG. "In addition to property management, transaction and compliance services, RTG will work with executive leadership in an advisory role to identify smart solutions and actionable strategies as it relates to utilizing real estate to meet strategic, operational and financial goals of the organization."

The healthcare system includes Saint Francis Medical Center, a 306-bed nonprofit institution, and Saint Francis Health Plans, a for-profit health plan. Together, they serve more than 715,000 people across a five-state region — Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas — offering care from birth to end-of-life and all medical needs in between.

"Originally established as a local community Medical Center, Saint Francis Healthcare System has grown to be a leading regional healthcare provider delivering the highest quality of care to patients and support to families," says Justin Davison , MBA, Chief Financial Officer for Saint Francis. "We look forward to enhancing care for patients through this strategic partnership with RTG and their innovative approach that includes utilizing our real estate portfolio as a catalyst to achieve our long-term goals."

RTG's holistic approach to healthcare real estate portfolio management where real estate is proactively tracked, planned, and managed, can offer a significant competitive advantage. RTG manages more than 14.5 million square feet of healthcare real estate and while this agreement is the first between the two entities, RTG has completed engagements in more than 30 states, including Missouri.

"Guided by the belief that real estate follows strategy, every member of the RTG team is passionate about positioning real estate as a strategic asset and impetus for growth," says Chad Simpson , Executive Vice President at RTG. "We are thrilled to support Saint Francis and their commitment to providing the highest quality care to patients."

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations, and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com , Facebook , LinkedIn , or call 865-521-0630.

