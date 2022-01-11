Smartroof Roofing and Solar Among First in the Nation to Offer Innovative Timberline Solar Roof from GAF Energy

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartroof Roofing and Solar , one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, is the among first in the region to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™, delivering the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials like Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) directly into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Eastern Pennsylvania.

SmartRoof's COO, Sean O'Reilly, highlighted the compatibility of the partnership with GAF Energy, saying:

"The GAF Timberline Solar roof is incredibly innovative. We know from experience that the GAF Energy team is always striving to improve roofing systems and provide the best products. At SmartRoof, we have three core values: impact, innovate, and improve. Partnering with GAF to provide this new solar solution allows us to bring the greatest amount of value to homeowners and have a positive impact on their lives. The future is here."

"Solar roofs are the future of solar, and the future of roofing," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "I'm thrilled that we're able to work with Smartroof to provide the Mid-Atlantic this innovative, attractive, and reliable solar roof."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022—including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: smartroofinc.com/solar

About Smartroof LLC

SmartRoof is more than just a roofing and solar company. We're a life-changing company. We use technology to make your home smart, so you can simplify your life, save money on energy, and clean up the environment. Founded in 2016, SmartRoof has quickly grown to become a top 50 roofing company in the country. SmartRoof services Northern VA, Maryland, Eastern PA, Southern Jersey, North Delaware, DC, and Florida and has helped transform the lives of over 5,000 customers.

