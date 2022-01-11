The technology platform was created by a veteran childcare provider with an understanding of the industry's unique needs.

Wϋndercare Launches New App for Childcare Centers with Time-Saving Features The technology platform was created by a veteran childcare provider with an understanding of the industry's unique needs.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wϋndercare, the first all-in-one childcare app designed exclusively for childcare providers by a childcare provider, announced their platform launch on January 3, 2022. The software was specifically created to help childcare centers, teachers and parents achieve streamlined processes.

Kettia Ming, Founder

Users will now have access to childcare management software pre-loaded with every feature necessary to operate a daycare effectively. A wide variety of functionalities are included to handle a diverse range of tasks, from operations and payroll to scheduling and communications.

The inspiration for the software came from the real-life experience of Wϋndercare founder Kettia Ming, who owned and operated multiple daycare centers. Ming tried all of the childcare apps available on the market and found herself frustrated by a lack of functionality.

"Every business owner knows how precious your time is," says Ming. "It was unbelievable to me that no one had found a way to give me all the things I needed to run my daycares. I was paying for software that automated certain tasks, and then had to jump from one spreadsheet to another to manage the information."

After selling her childcare businesses, Ming decided that her second act would be to solve the problem that she and so many other childcare providers had faced. She has spent the last 18 months designing Wϋndercare's integrated software that acts as a one-stop shop for all of a centers' needs.

Wϋndercare CEO Rasonn D'Merritt was energized by Ming's drive to help others. "I've dedicated my entire career to finding solutions that get companies working smarter instead of harder," says D'Merritt. "I saw right away that Kettia's concept was viable, valuable, and needed and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work on this project with her."

Individuals can visit https://mywundercare.com/request-a-demo/ to schedule a demo at a time that is convenient for them.

About Wϋndercare

Launched January 3, 2022, Wϋndercare is the all-in-one app that delivers a comprehensive childcare management solution. This system was built with the 'end user' in mind and comes packaged with every functionality a childcare center needs to operate efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://mywundercare.com/

