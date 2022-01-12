CURRICULUM ASSOCIATES HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2022, A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARD WINNER

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022. The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"We couldn't be more proud to be recognized as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2022," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Our mission of making classrooms better places for teachers and students is what drives us, and the only reason we're able to work toward this goal is because our team has found a place to work where their values align with our purpose."

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

"Given the challenges of the last two years, employers need to be responsive to changing work environments and employee feedback," said Sandra O'Sullivan, chief people officer at Curriculum Associates. "Leaders who value inclusivity create a culture that fosters great talent, one that is about continued learning and experimentation. Our focus is on supporting team members who are helping to further the mission of Curriculum Associates in the world."

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their overall satisfaction with the company and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work–life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by US-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. During the yearlong eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes which are taken into account as part of the award's algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research team, and takes quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews into account. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

