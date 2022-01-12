SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ADTX, LAWS, MNR, and MCFE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX), in connection with ADTX's proposed merger with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC ("AiPharma"). Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, ADTX will acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in a two-step process, in exchange for the issuance of approximately 44.7 million ADTX shares and two cash payments of $250,000 each. If you own ADTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adtx.

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS), in connection with LAWS' proposed merger with two of LKCM Headwater Investments' ("LKCM Headwater") portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. LKCM Headwater affiliates, that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive LAWS common stock as consideration for the transactions. LAWS existing shareholders will own approximately 47% of the combined company. If you own LAWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/laws.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MNR by Logistics Properties Trust. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MNR shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of MNR common stock that they hold. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnr.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MCFE shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of MCFE common stock that they hold. If you own MCFE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mcfe.

