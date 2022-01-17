Accor welcomes 2022 with a diverse array of spectacular new properties

MORE THAN 300 NEW DESTINATIONS TO DISCOVER AROUND THE WORLD

PARIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Accor is pleased to reveal some of its newest properties and upcoming destinations that guests and world travelers can look forward to visiting in 2022 and beyond. Many of the world's most exciting destinations – such as London, Doha, and Moscow – will welcome multiple new Accor hotels this year, while several Accor brands have sought out exotic, unexpected or new horizons to explore, such as Pangkalan Bun in Indonesia; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Casco Viejo in Panama City.

"Accor is a strong believer in the power of diversity - in our workforce, our client base and our brands," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO, Accor. "We continuously introduce fresh concepts and exciting new places to discover. With more than 300 new hotels and resorts opening their doors in 2022, we are certain that each member of our vast community of loyal guests around the world will find somewhere unique to inspire their next journey."

One of the most anticipated openings of the year is Raffles London at The OWO. This architectural masterpiece, located at the historic Old War Office – the iconic Whitehall building inhabited by Britain's most famous statesmen and spies, from Winston Churchill to Ian Fleming – is in the final touches of a monumental transformation to create 120 rooms and suites, 85 unique branded residences and 11 destination restaurants and bars. Meanwhile, in northwest England, Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village will open as a beacon of hospitality in Liverpool. With more than 220 rooms among 16 stories, the new flagship hotel will stand out as the tallest and one of the most attractive gathering spots for tourists and locals in this vibrant city of music, culture and outstanding pubs.

The strength of Accor's network across Europe continues to be bolstered with recent and upcoming openings, such as Sofitel Barcelona Skipper, Mercure Amsterdam North, ibis Styles St. Margrethen Switzerland, Mercure Hotel President in Lecce, Italy and MGallery Cagliari Palazzo Tirso, Italy, just to name a few. Paris continues to be a market near and dear to Accor's heart, not only as the company's headquarters and for its sponsorship of the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, but also through its support of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In 2022, Accor will welcome new additions to the city including MGallery Issy-les-Moulineaux Domaine de la Reine Margot and greet Paris Vincennes.

Across the pond, North America eagerly awaits the continent's first Raffles later this year. Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, located in the city's prestigious Back Bay neighborhood, is a 35-story building featuring 146 residences, 147 guestrooms, and six food and beverage venues, including a sky bar and speakeasy. The striking three-story sky lobby is set to be the first of its kind in Boston.

The Middle East is another exciting stronghold for Accor, particularly with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Accor has been selected as the official provider of accommodation for visitors of the event, providing team members to manage and operate more than 60,000 rooms in apartments and villas across the Gulf Arab state. The Group will also broaden its Rixos portfolio in Qatar and in the region overall with the upcoming Rixos Doha Qetaifan, Rixos Obhur Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Rixos Jewel of the Creek in Dubai, UAE. Accor will also introduce many stunning new properties throughout the region including the new Raffles Doha and sister hotel Fairmont Doha, Banyan Tree AlUla in the Asher Valley of Saudi Arabia, and Fairmont La Marina Rabat-Salé.

Another noteworthy market for Accor in 2022 is Russia. Domestic tourism continues to grow, particularly among Russian travelers who are accustomed to international services and high standards of vacation experiences. Accor is adding to its portfolio across the country with a diverse range of destinations, including Novotel Moscow ComCity, ibis Styles Kogalym Russia and Mövenpick Resort and Spa Anapa Miracleon.

Further, Accor is excited to open its first property in Denmark – ibis Styles Orestad Denmark, on the edge of Copenhagen; the hotel marks the first step for Accor in this beautiful Scandinavian country.

Finally, with lifestyle representing one of the fastest growing segments of the global hospitality industry, Accor, through its joint venture with Ennismore, will continue to grow leading lifestyle brands including Mondrian, SLS, The Hoxton, Morgans Originals and Mama Shelter. Standout openings across this category include the first Mondrian in China, Hong Kong Kowloon, a 324-room property with uninterrupted harbor views; the inaugural Maison Delano Paris in the ultra-chic 8th Arrondissement just steps away from the fabled Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré; TRIBE Phnom Penh Post Office Square which will bring bold design to Cambodia's hotel scene, and Mama Shelter Dubai a larger-than-life Mama that embodies the idea of a resort in the heart of the city with apartments, pools and an outdoor cinema.

"Accor's development pipeline is very robust and we are delighted to bring so many projects to life in 2022," said Agnès Roquefort, Global Chief Development Officer, Accor. "Our hoteliers all over the world are eager to welcome guests to their favorite destinations, as well as introduce them to new places, in a much bigger way than we've done over the past couple of years."

A wider list of Accor's most notable 2022 openings is attached.

Accor

Notable Openings - 2022

Northern Europe

Raffles London at The OWO (from late 2022) A grand new hotel in the landmark Grade II listed former Old War Office on Whitehall. The building will open to the public for the first time, having undergone a monumental transformation to create 120 rooms and suites, 85 unique branded residences and 11 destination restaurants and bars.

The Emporium Plovdiv – MGallery, Bulgaria (early 2022) Once a famous department store and now designed in the style of an ancient forum, the hotel's story continues as guests relax in the stunning Champagne Bar & Cocktail Lounge, indulge in the exclusive wellness and fitness zones or meet in style in of the hotel's three conference rooms.

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Anapa Miracleon, Russia (early 2022) In the Black Sea resort town of Anapa, where summer is six months long, guests of Mövenpick have plenty of sunny days in which to enjoy the resort's five swimming pools, sports and children's playgrounds, adventure park, concert stages, family restaurants, and inviting spa and wellness facilities.

Pullman Tbilisi Axis Towers, Georgia (mid 2022) Located within the striking Axis Towers complex, the new 226 guestroom hotel will set new standards in Tbilisi with its Skybar with rooftop pool, its buzzing restaurant and bars, and the largest conference hall in the city center.

Mercure Amsterdam North , The Netherlands (mid 2022) Located in the up-and-coming Noord area near the metro station, the hotel's designer Charlotte Emmerig has drawn on local wetlands to create a hotel inspired by cozy tranquility.

Mercure Szklarska Poreba , Poland (mid 2022) A guaranteed local gem with adjoining residences, the design is inspired by rustic mountain retreats, while providing all the modern amenities travelers crave.

Mercure Brasov Cubix, Romania (early 2022) Mercure will bring its welcoming style to 57 comfortable, modern, and thematic guest rooms, with modern meeting rooms for social and corporate events, and a restaurant and bar serving local delicacies.

Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village (mid 2022) At 16 floors, this flagship hotel will be the tallest in Liverpool , providing a lively spot for visitors and locals in this vibrant city with unrivalled musical heritage, cultural attractions, and jovial character.

Novotel Living Tallinn (late 2022) The first long-stay project of its kind in the Baltic region, the 124 key residential offering will welcome travelers in a charming neighborhood between Tallinn's Old Town and Port. With lively social areas, the facility will include a shared workspace, gym, and restaurant.

ibis Styles Kogalym Russia (mid 2022) The first ibis Styles hotel in Yugra will offer 122 rooms with a European class comfort, taiga motifs and colors of Northern nature.

ibis Styles St. Margrethen Switzerland (mid 2022) Located in the Swiss Lake Constance region, the hotel is designed to refresh the spirit, with a delightful three pines theme and ergonomic designs.

ibis Styles Orestad Denmark (mid 2022) On the edge of Copenhagen , the 186-room hotel resides in the Nest45 project, sharing space with offices and small businesses, just a short drive from downtown and the airport.

ibis budget Manchester Airport (mid 2022) The hotel will offer 262 comfortable rooms kitted out with fluffy duvets and pillows and a delicious breakfast buffet.

Southern Europe

Sofitel Barcelona Skipper (rebranding mid 2022) This beloved hotel in the Gothic Quarter is known for its enviable location next to Barceloneta Beach, its stunning sea views and popular tapas restaurant, Tendiez. Soon to fly the Sofitel flag, this hotel will set spirits soaring with a delightful vertical garden, modern elegance, and decadent touches of French luxury.

MGallery Tel Aviv Elkonin, Israel (mid 2022) Brings a unique and fancy boutique flavor to the city that never sleeps. The hotel offers a modern and elegant design, while keeping the original spirit of Tel Aviv's first ever built hotel in the 1910s. Located in the heart of the fashionable district of Neve Tzedek in the south of Tel Aviv , the hotel will open its doors with 44 keys and will feature a signature restaurant by Joël Robuchon, an outdoor swimming pool, a Clarins SPA and a rooftop bar.

MGallery Issy-les-Moulineaux Domaine de la Reine Margot, France (late 2022) Guests will find refinement here in the heart of the Jardin des Quiétudes, at the gates of Paris, a monument that belonged to Queen Marguerite de Valois . Built and designed by Jean-Michel Wilmotte , the hotel spa blends old world splendor with contemporary chic, while a vegetable garden and orchard provide abundant outdoor beauty.

MGallery Cagliari Palazzo Tirso, Italy (mid 2022) The history of this romantic Italian palace in Cagliari has been preserved, while infusing new life and modern luxuries into a memorable experience for travelers and locals. The hotel will feature 85 charming rooms, a rooftop lounge and bar, a botanical garden and pool, two stylish restaurants, an expansive SPA and generously sized meeting spaces.

MGallery Troyes la Licorne, France (late 2022) On the Dampierre quay, facing the Trévois canal, this magnificent building offers generous rooms and suites with extraordinary views. Upon entering the charming, paved courtyard, guests are enveloped in a cocoon of well-being where they can relax with a beverage and a bite to eat, or settle in the dining room restaurant, helmed by a Michelin-starred chef.

MGallery Cap d'Antibes Juan-les-Pins, France (mid 2022) Located on the edge of Cap d'Antibes, slightly overlooking the pine forest and steps away from the seafront, the property promises calm and serenity at every turn. The Art Deco-styled hotel will feature 64 rooms including eight suites, four with private pool and four with terrace, a spa with three cabins, a restaurant, a bar and a rooftop swimming pool. Guests also enjoy a casino and entertainment options within easy walking distance.

MGallery Theatron Jerusalem Hotel & Residence, Israel (mid 2022) Unlike the city center where most Jerusalem hotels are located, Theatron is in a quiet residential neighborhood enveloped in lush greenery, overlooking a grove of pine trees with an open view of southern Jerusalem . The hotel will be composed of 76 rooms and 40 branded apartments, a restaurant, a lobby café bar, a meeting room, a synagogue, a spa with pool and fitness area.

Niko Seaside Resort Crete MGallery, Greece (mid 2022) Contemporary and stylish, with exceptional panoramic views of Mirabello Bay, the adults-only resort will feature 143 uniquely designed rooms and suites, most with their own plunge pool.

Swissotel Bat Yam, Israel (mid 2022) The hotel will be part of a mixed-use lifestyle living project geared towards inspired, healthy living. The towering resort complex will accommodate travelers across 236 guestrooms, complete with balconies that make the most of the spectacular views across the Mediterranean.

Mercure Benidorm, Spain (mid 2022) Set along the Costa Blanca, the Mercure Benidorm is an ideal place from which to explore the beaches of Poniente and Levante and discover the old town with its beautiful churches and streets.

ibis Styles Dreux, France (early 2022) The 60-room hotel in the heart of Dreux pays homage to Le Corbusier , master of modern architecture and midcentury style. Guestrooms of yellow, blue and powder pink lift the spirits, with furnishings and artwork faithful to the 1950s era. A gaming area with table football, a coworking area and a breakfast area that turns into a bar by night, all create a joyful social milieu.

greet La Rochelle & greet Paris Vincennes (mid 2022) Giving second life to vintage objects is part of greet's do-good-feel-good mission of positive hospitality. This approach which comes to life at greet La Rochelle, a 149-room revitalized hotel, part of the urban renewal of the city's Rompsay district, as well as in the new greet Paris Vincennes.

India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey

Banyan Tree AlUla, Saudi Arabia (mid 2022) Located in a desert oasis within the Ashar Valley, this beautiful, tented camp provides an eco-luxurious experience and restorative sanctuary, while coexisting among the peaceful Bedouin community.

Raffles Doha (late 2022) Residing among the iconic towers of Lusail, the lavish six-star Raffles Doha will provide the legendary Raffles Butler Service to guests of its 132 suites, including the opulent Royal Suite inhabiting the 33 rd & 34 th floors, with its own gym, spa, Majlis, games room and hair salon.

Fairmont Doha (late 2022) Connected to Raffles Doha by a magnificent ballroom and event space, the luxurious five-star hotel will include Fairmont Gold , a privileged hotel-within-a-hotel experience, while reflecting the rich Qatari culture and the city's contemporary transformation.

Fairmont La Marina Rabat-Salé (mid 2022) A luxury hotel and riverside residences overlook the Rabat and Salé historical areas, offering sweeping vistas of river, ocean and harbor front and an abundance of excellent shopping and outdoor spaces. Guests and residential homeowners return to the Fairmont Spa for restoring balance and tranquility.

Fairmont Tangier Tazi Palace (late 2022) The mystery and intrigue of the Tazi Palace on the outskirts of Tangier adds to the glamour of this new five-star luxury resort. Originally built by a King's advisor in the 1940s, the sprawling resort will feature 134 guestrooms, two VIP villas and a Royal villa.

Sofitel Agadir Royal Bay Resort (mid 2022) An enchanting blend of French luxury, Kasbah architecture, and beachfront style awaits, just 10-minutes from Agadir. Featuring fine French, Asian and Moroccan cuisine, guests will enjoy live music in the resort's cocktail bar and international DJs in the So Fun nightclub.

Rixos Jewel of The Creek Dubai (mid 2022) Designed to be the "Jewel" of the Jewel of the Creek development, the new Rixos luxury resort features an abundance of outdoor fun, with lavish pools, landscaping and fountains, and a waterfront promenade lined with boutiques, restaurants, bars, and an 80-berth marina.

Rixos Doha Qetaifan Island (late 2022) The first Rixos to open in Qatar , just in time for World Cup 2022, this luxury hotel is set to become a landmark of local culture and entertainment. Guests will adore the expansive Souq, Beach Club, Theme Park and Waterpark, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

Southeast Asia

The Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery (mid 2022) The first MGallery in the Philippines will feature six uniquely themed floors showcasing local culture, festivals, heroes, folk dances, destinations, native objects, and traditional games. The artfully designed guest rooms and suites are equipped with thoughtful luxuries such as Bose sound bars and APPELLES bath amenities.

Orchard Hills Residences – MGallery (mid 2022) Singapore's first MGallery address will be residing in the world-renowned Orchard Road shopping district. These 168 serviced residences, designed by award-winning Japanese studio, Nikken Sekkei, will take guests on a personal journey of self-discovery through immersive spaces, meticulous curation as well as a thoughtful integration of luxury hospitality, healthcare and wellness.

Naru Hotel Seoul – MGallery (mid 2022) Located in the Mapo District, this new MGallery hotel will overlook the Han River with views of Yeouido island. The 196-room hotel will offer the brand's signature mix of bespoke mixology and fascinating stories infused with the culture of the neighborhood.

Pullman Singapore Orchard (mid 2022) Following a stylish refurbishment, the hotel in the heart of the Orchard Road shopping district will be part of a mixed-use development, featuring commercial and retail outlets including the flagship Apple store, and is just a short walk from some of the city's best malls, the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and the entertainment enclave of Clarke Quay .

Pullman Lombok Mandalika Beach Resort (early 2022) This 5-star resort is set on the secluded beach of Kuta Mandalika , offering 257 rooms, suites and villas, dotted with aquamarine pools overlooking the azure Indian Ocean. Guests unlock their creativity in the business center, enjoy the Chill Out Space & wellness center, or get social in meeting rooms and a ballroom that caters up to 800 guests.

Mövenpick Phan Thiet (late 2022) The hotel will feature two restaurants, an executive lounge, and extensive wellness facilities.

Grand Mercure Bali Legian Resort (mid 2022) The first Grand Mercure resort in Bali brings tropical luxury and a beachfront experience to families, couples and business guests, on the white sands of Legian Beach. With 269 rooms, the hotel is just 45 minutes by road from the international airport with a selection of restaurants and bars, event space, and wellness areas.

Novotel Phnom Penh Beung Keng Kong (mid 2022) In the city center of Phnom Penh , near the Royal Palace and Independent Monument, this 253-room hotel is designed for visitors and locals to enjoy, with three restaurants, multiple meeting rooms, a swimming pool, fitness center and spa.

Mercure Pangkalan Bun (mid 2022) A new destination for Accor, this four-star hotel will offer 150-rooms on nine floors, with a connecting eight-story office building. Ideally located in the central business area of the Central Kalimantan province of Indonesia , the hotel will offer an authentic locally rooted experience with a commitment to quality.

Mercure Miri City Centre (mid 2022) In the stunning coastal city of Miri, on the island of Borneo , the new Mercure hotel rises conveniently near the city center and airport. With 160 rooms, ballroom, meeting rooms, dining venues, a swimming pool and a gym, guests will experience all the important comforts amid the warmth and charm of authentic Malaysian culture.

Mercure Living Putrajaya (mid 2022) A refreshingly modern experience awaits those seeking longer stays whilst traveling for business or leisure. Featuring all-day dining, an executive lounge, 52-meter infinity saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court and spa, guests will feel right at home in the spacious and modern suites which include dining and living areas as well as workspaces.

Mercure Rayong Lomtalay (early 2022) At the spectacular Cape Laem Mae Phim, Rayong, sits the newest and the trendiest destination beach resort in Thailand , with a range of accommodations from upscale beachfront rooms to sea view villas.

Mercure Da Lat Resort, Vietnam (mid 2022) A heritage building nestled among lush gardens in the Old Train Station area of the city center, Mercure Da Lat Resort is an ideal starting point from which to explore the cultural and historical city and the majestic highlands of Vietnam's Central region.

ibis Styles Bangkok Silom (mid 2022) Located on Silom Road, at the heart of the Bangkok , with easy access to BTS Sala Daeng and MRT Silom, the hotel will feature connecting rooms for families, a fitness center and meeting rooms.

Pacific

The Porter House Hotel, Sydney – MGallery (early 2022) The 1870s heritage-listed Porter House in Sydney will connect to a new 36-story tower, offering a mix of hotel and residences, pool and fitness center, two restaurants, a fourth-floor bar with roving art gallery, meeting and private dining facilities and a business center.

Hotel Morris, Sydney (early 2022) The historic West End Hotel, built in 1929, will reopen as Hotel Morris following an extensive refurbishment. The 82-room hotel will feature a ground floor restaurant and bar on Pitt Street, and a spectacular rooftop bar.

The Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt, New Zealand (mid 2022) Overlooking the Hutt River, this stylish apartment-style hotel features 60 fully serviced studios and one-bedroom apartments, along with a lively restaurant and bar called Biscotti.

Greater China

Raffles at Galaxy Macau (early 2022) A stunning addition to the Galaxy Macau™, a world-class luxury integrated resort, Raffles at Galaxy Macau features guest rooms as a personal canvas – with Samsung The Frame Hospitality in every room, and the brand's famed Raffles Butlers providing discreet bespoke service.

Sofitel Shanghai North Bund (late 2022) French art de vivre will shine brightly at the stunning 25-story landmark hotel, featuring 300 opulent guest rooms and suites with outstanding views of the famous Shanghai skyline. Guests will adore the modern French style at Club Millesime, a lavish Sofitel Spa and an ultramodern Sofitel Fitness gym.

Guiyang Art Centre Hotel, Emblems Collection (late 2022) Accor's newest luxury brand, Emblems Collection, premieres its first hotel at the famous Guiyang Art Centre in the capital city of Guizhou province. Originally built as a palatial private residence, Emblems brings a fresh, modern expression of luxury that will set the standards for this exciting and growing collection of unique hotels and resorts.

The Silveri Hong Kong - MGallery (early 2022) With a name that evokes the silver mines of Lantau and the shimmering waters surrounding the island, the first MGallery in Hong Kong is an urban oasis of lush greenery with an abundance of outdoor terraces, where one can experience a soothing retreat that is unexpected in a city hotel.

AKI Hong Kong – MGallery (mid 2022) The historic façade in the distinctive Wanchai district reveals an upscale, calming atmosphere where guests can retreat following a busy day of urban exploration. A genteel whisky bar crowns the top floor, where mixology mingles with creative minds and cultural conversations.

Swissôtel Beijing (mid 2022) Following an extensive refurbishment, Swissôtel Beijing in the Hong Kong Macau Center is back, more beautiful than ever. With attention to health, fitness and wellbeing in every detail, guests of this ecological and centrally located hotel are encouraged to 'Live it Well'.

North & Central America

Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences (late 2022) Raffles' first property in North America promises to be an urban expression of refined elegance, comprised of a distinctive mixed-use hotel and a unique collection of pied-a-terre suites, one- to three-bedroom homes and magnificent penthouses.

Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo, Panama (mid 2022) Nestled within a UNESCO protected site and United Nations designated World Heritage Site, the hotel resides along a pristine waterfront, ideal for leisure and business guests seeking a luxury experience in a historic locale.

Novotel Mexico City Insurgentes WTC (mid 2022) Ideally located in front of the World Trade Center Mexico City (WTC), one of the most vibrant business areas in Mexico City , the hotel will feature the brand's signature Gourmet Bar and a Meet N Workspace.

Ennismore

Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. The following brands and properties are part of Ennismore.

Northern Europe

25hours Hotel Indre By (early 2022) Will be the first Scandinavian 25hours hotel. The complex, which is situated in the heart of the city center with direct access to the pedestrian street Købmagergade, next to the Round Tower and close to Kongens Have and Kongens Nytorv and comprises four buildings and 243 rooms. 25hours Hotel Indre will also be home for the first Scandinavian NENI restaurant, The Boilerman Bar and Café Duse.

Southern Europe

Maison Delano Paris (late 2022) Located in the heart of the ultra-chic 8th Arrondissement in an 18th century courtyard building at 4 Rue d' Anjou , just steps away from the fabled Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, the hotel will offer 56 extraordinary rooms and suites, and a new culinary concept by world renowned chef Dani Garcia . Maison Delano Paris will be the launch of the Maison Delano brand.

The Hoxton, Poblenou (early 2022) Promising to give guests a real flavor of local life, The Hoxton, Poblenou is the perfect base for exploring Barcelona with its 240 rooms, rooftop pool and taqueria, bright and airy lobby, sunny pizza terrace and slice shop, and multi-functional event spaces.

SO/ Paris (mid 2022) Anchored on the banks of the Seine in the 4th arrondissement, SO/ Paris is an exciting new address for the city, with its panoramic restaurant terrace, breathtaking views, elegant rooms and handsome suites, and world-class fitness and spa amenities.

Mama Shelter, Lisbon ( January 2022 ) The first Mama address on the Iberian Peninsula is situated between the lively Príncipe Real district and the monumental Praça Marquês de Pombal, with breathtaking views across the entire city from its rooftop. The 130 rooms and restaurant – a new take on a traditional French brasserie – will immerse guests in the dynamic vibe of the city for a real Lisboeta experience.

India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey

Mama Shelter, Dubai (late 2022) Will be a real pearl in the desert, with 197 rooms and 192 apartments, a range of dining outlets, a terrace with four swimming pools, an outdoor CineMama and so much more. It's a larger-than-life Mama that embodies the idea of a resort in the heart of the city, recalling the origins of the Trigano family who founded the Mama Shelter group and co-founded Club Med.

Southeast Asia

TRIBE Phnom Penh Post Office Square (early 2022) Brings a bold design edit to Cambodia's hotel scene, with the latest technologies, smart design, signature bed & amenities, high quality linens, garment steamers, rain showers, signature sweat robes, and Nespresso coffee machines.

Mondrian Hong Kong Kowloon (late 2022) Located in the bustling Mong Kok district in Hong Kong's vibrant Kowloon , the hotel will be the first Mondrian in China and seventh Mondrian property globally. The 324-room property set over 40 floors will put a playful spin on its Hong Kong origins, offering uninterrupted harbor views and a 39th floor elevated dining experience at Carna by Dario Cecchini .

North & Central America

21c Museum Hotel St. Louis (late 2022) A boutique hotel, contemporary art museum and chef-driven restaurant will inhabit a 10-story former YMCA building, constructed in 1926 in the Renaissance Revival style, with some Gothic elements, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

South America

SLS Puerto Madero , Argentina (early 2022) SLS brings a fresh and modern vibe to the dynamic energy of the city, with 58 rooms and suites designed by the renowned Italian designer and architect, Piero Lissoni. Guests and locals flock to Leynia, a dynamic Argentinian Grill inspired by flavors from Japan , while a large event room provides space for corporate meetings or private celebrations.

JO&JOE Medellín, Colombia (early 2022) JO&JOE's culture of sharing, spontaneity, and individual experiences brings travelers together and unites the fun of a hostel and the comforts of a hotel, appealing to a broad international community of global explorers. JO&JOE Medellín features lively common spaces that highlight some of the famous street artists of the city.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com , or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Press Contacts:

Charlotte Thouvard

charlotte.thouvard@accor.com

Mike Taylor

mike.taylor@accor.com

Line Crieloue

line.crieloue@accor.com

