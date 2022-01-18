CHRISTOPHER CLOOS ANNOUNCES SUPERMODEL ELSA HOSK AS ITS FIRST FEMALE GLOBAL AMBASSADOR AND UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE EYEWEAR COLLECTION Cloos x Elsa Collection is Christopher Cloos' First Fully Dedicated Female Frame and Features Sunglasses and Blue Light Protection Glasses

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Cloos, a leading maker of premium, timeless, and elegant eyewear, today announced a partnership with Supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel, Elsa Hosk. Hosk becomes the company's first female global ambassador, and her exclusive Cloos x Elsa eyewear collection is the brand's first line designed specifically for women.

The Cloos x Elsa collection, featuring sunglasses and blue light glasses, draws from the 1960s and 70's Old Hollywood Era and is inspired by the Swedish model's passion and fondness for eyewear. Each frame in the line is made from biodegradable material, making them environmentally friendly, and comes in exclusive, signature packaging. The inside of each case features Elsa's signature, "Christopher Cloos" and "Elsa Hosk" are emblazoned on the inside of each frame, and the cleaning cloth includes a special quote from Elsa to consumers.

"We're proud to partner with Elsa, a global fashion icon, and introduce our first eyewear collection made specifically for women," says Julius Langkilde, CEO of Christopher Cloos. "Elsa, like our company, has Northern European roots but also calls the United States home. As we continue to grow our presence in the states, that commonality, along with her passion for eyewear and influence in beauty and fashion, makes her a natural fit for our brand."

"I have worked in beauty and fashion for nearly 20 years and that experience, along with my passion for eyewear, helped shape what I wanted my line to look like," says Hosk. "Christopher Cloos was the perfect partner for me because I admire the quality and style of their frames, and they gave me the creative freedom to really make this my own. A great pair of glasses gives me confidence and makes a statement, and I hope everyone who wears these feels the same way!"

The Cloos x Elsa Sunglass collection comes in three Christopher Cloos signature colorways at launch – Noire, Ristretto, and an all-new Dark Brown – and retails at $179. The first style available for purchase features cat-eye frames. The Cloos x Elsa Blue Light collection is available in the same colorways and retails at $169. Additional frames will release over the coming months.

Hosk now joins seven-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL quarterback Tom Brady as brand ambassadors for Christopher Cloos. Brady partnered with Cloos and launched an exclusive eyewear collection of his own in the Fall of 2020.

Hosk began modeling in 2002 when she was 14 years old, and she became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015. She opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2016 and wore the Swarovski outfit in 2017. She was chosen to wear the "Dream Angels" Fantasy Bra in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held in New York City. The bra, designed by Atelier Swarovski, was hand-set with 2,100 Swarovski diamonds worth $1 million. She has represented Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Guess, and more in the past.

Shoppers can try on the Cloos x Elsa collection virtually thanks to Christopher Cloos' recent partnership with Vertebrae, the technology leader in 3D & augmented reality (AR) solutions for retail. Experience a new immersive 3D & AR feature on the Christopher Cloos website before purchasing.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER CLOOS

Originally founded in 2017 at the Paloma Beach Club in the South of France following an iconic meeting with a charismatic man from Monaco by the name of Christopher Cloos, the Danish eyewear company has been expanding quickly and cementing themselves as one of the fastest growing eyewear companies in the Scandinavian region.

With timeless and minimalistic designs, albeit with a modern touch, the Danish company constantly reminds themselves and their audience about their original meeting with Christopher Cloos by incorporating the ideals of the South of France into their products and visuals.

Having travelled around the globe to find the best materials, the company has ensured a first-class customer experience with everything from product to packaging. Operating from two main offices in Europe and New York, Christopher Cloos is continuously expanding with recent launches in Sweden and Germany, while maintaining their biggest market in North American. Christopher Cloos eyewear is available in over 500 stores globally.

For more, visit https://christopher-cloos.com/ or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

