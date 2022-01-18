Pros Can Conquer the Concrete with the New Bosch 18V Brushless Rotary Hammer and SDS-plus® Dust-Collection Attachment

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools , the global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, announced the dynamic product duo of the GBH18V-28DC 18V Brushless Connected-Ready SDS-plus® Bulldog™1-1/8-inch Rotary Hammer and GDE28D SDS-plus® Dust-Collection Attachment, adding to its robust collection of rotary hammer technology. With superior impact energy, exceptional drilling precision, and a convenient built-in dust extractor to minimize air particles, the GBH18V-28DC hammer and GDE28D attachment provide the extra power needed to work efficiently at any worksite.

"The GBH18V-28DC hammer offers pros more control, precision, and speed when breaking down various concrete types. Coupled with the GDE28D attachment, users will be able to keep their workspace cleaner by reducing the amount of pesky dust particles that float around the space when using this type of tool," said Mitch Burdick, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "Bringing 2.6 ft.-lbs. of impact energy (EPTA) to a range of chiseling and drilling tasks, along with the tool's Soft Start and Controlled RPM features that alter the working speed in real-time, this model allows for adjustment whether the hammer is up against concrete, tile, or brick. Our team's new design of this rotary hammer and handle attachment pair once again showcases the Bosch Power Tools commitment to product quality no matter the tool or task."

Features and Specifications

The GBH18V-28DC tool's durability and strength allow for precision when it comes head-on against the hardest construction materials. The number of tool adjustment options users can enjoy in real-time allows the hammer to instantaneously adapt to any project, anytime.

KickBack Control : Helps reduce the risk of sudden tool reactions when the hammer is used in binding conditions.

Reverse Setting : Provides easy removal if the tool bit gets jammed in concrete.

Anti-Vibration System: This function helps reduce vibration due to the tool's longer air cushion in the hammer tube and dampeners in the handle.

Additionally, the GDE28D SDS-plus® Dust-Collection Attachment allows for easy and convenient dust removal when pros look to tidy up after a hard job.

Mobile Dust Extractor Design: Built to deliver maximum mobility when used with the Bosch cordless GBH18V-28DC Bulldog™.

Auto Power-On: Delivers power to the attachment when the user pulls the hammer trigger to begin working.

Removable Dust Container: Provides capacity for up to 20 holes using a 1/2-inch diameter bit drilling 1-1/2-inch deep into concrete.

Specifications

The GBH18V-28DC 18V Brushless Connected-Ready SDS-plus® Bulldog™1-1/8-inch Rotary Hammer specifications include:

18 Volts of power

Hammer Size: 1-1/8-inch SDS-plus®

Impact Energy (EPTA): 2.6 ft.-lbs.

RPM/BPM: 0-950 / 0-4250

Length: 17.2-inch

Bare weight: 6.7 lbs.

The GDE28D SDS-plus® Dust-Collection Attachment specifications include:

Dust Extractor Rating: 1-1/8-inch SDS-plus® Dust Extractor

Max. Bit Diameter: Up to 1-1/8-inch

Max. Bit Length: Up to 10-inch

Drilling Depth – Dust Extractor: 3.9-inch

Length: 13.6 inches

Weight (Bare Tool): 1.8 lbs.

The Bosch GBH18V-28DC kit includes: GBH18V-28DC 18V Brushless 1-1/8-inch SDS-plus® Bulldog™ Rotary Hammer, (2) GBA18V80 18V CORE18V lithium-ion 8.0 Ah PROFACTOR performance batteries, BC1880 18V fast charger, auxiliary handle, depth gauge and a carrying case.

With the GDE28D dust attachment kit, users have access to the GDE28D SDS-plus® Bulldog™ Mobile Dust Extractor, dust container, HEPA filter, (1) 5/8-inch dust eye, (1) 1-1/8-inch dust eye and (1) 4-inch extension.

The GBH18V-28DC 18V Brushless Connected-Ready SDS-plus® Bulldog™1-1/8-inch Rotary Hammer and GDE28D SDS-plus® Dust-Collection Attachment both come with a limited lifetime warranty and will be available nationwide Spring 2022. For availability and to find a local retailer, visit BoschTools.com.

For more information on the new grinder and other Bosch Power Tool products, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

