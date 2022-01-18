PTC Announces Servigistics Expansion with the U.S. Air Force

Servigistics technology, with FedRAMP-certified security, to deliver cutting-edge capabilities to enable optimization of one of the world's largest and most complex service supply chains

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that the United States Air Force (USAF) is expanding its use of PTC's Servigistics® Service Parts Management SaaS solution for its supply chain modernization program, ESCAPE. The expansion is a five-year definitive contract consisting of a one-year base period and four one-year options that are worth up to $95 million if all options are exercised.

The USAF's Sustainment Center's 448th Supply Chain Management Wing is responsible for the ESCAPE – Enterprise Supply Chain Analysis, Planning, and Execution – program and is made up of 3,000 personnel supporting the USAF's global readiness.

The USAF is leveraging Servigistics as the sole-source provider to plan and optimize its $76 billion service parts supply chain tuned to asset availability. This expansion builds on the success of prior years' Servigistics deployments and enables the USAF to adopt additional functionality, phase out legacy systems, consolidate IT costs, and further improve readiness.

"Our principal objective is maximizing the readiness of assets and equipment," said Abigail Strobell, Program Manager with the Air Force Materiel Command at the Department of Defense. "It is an immense and complex challenge. PTC's Servigistics solution gives us confidence from a proven track record of success and powerful capabilities that will enable us to optimize our service parts supply chain."

Servigistics supports ESCAPE's effort to modernize planning and forecasting, increase aircraft availability and improve mission support functions while investing taxpayer funding in optimal parts inventory. The ESCAPE effort supports business process and systems re-engineering efforts with fully deployed future state environment functionality and capability.

"The U.S. Air Force has one of the most sophisticated and complex service parts supply chain operations in the world," said Leslie Paulson, General Manager, Servigistics Business Unit, PTC. "By embracing digital solutions like Servigistics, the USAF is transforming its service parts supply chain to optimize planning and logistics with its OEM network and strengthening the digital thread."

Added PTC President and CEO Jim Heppelmann: "PTC is proud to continue supporting the USAF's digital transformation and modernization efforts to better ensure the readiness of assets and equipment."

For federal, aerospace, and defense organizations, Servigistics surpasses the most stringent standards and rigorous vetting processes and is deployed within the USAF, Coast Guard, and with OEMs, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and others.

