Peakstone Advises AutoAccessoriesGarage.com on Sale to Genuine Parts Company

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakstone served as the exclusive advisor to AutoAccessoriesGarage.com on its sale to Genuine Parts Company ("GPC").

Peakstone Group (PRNewsfoto/Peakstone)

AutoAccessoriesGarage.com is an e-commerce platform specializing in aftermarket automotive accessories. The Company was founded by the father and son team of Steve and Kyle Therriault in 2005 and built it into one of the most successful automotive accessories platforms in the United States.

On GPC's October 21, 2021 earnings call, Will Stengal, President, announced the transaction and said, "This strategic digital acquisition adds new capabilities and accelerates a strategic product category for the U.S. automotive team."



Steve Therriault said, "Our experience working with the Peakstone team as advisors to our transaction was extraordinary. Without hesitation we partnered with Steve Royko as our primary lead in the final acquisition of Auto Accessories Garage by GPC. As we experienced when GPC made its initial investment in 2017, Steve worked tirelessly through the intricacies of all steps involved in the transaction and always protected our interest. His knowledge and understanding of automotive e-commerce the challenges we faced and the enormous opportunities we had were paramount to a successful outcome."



Kyle Therriault added, "I feel immensely fortunate to have crossed paths with the Peakstone, and chiefly Steve Royko. Steve served as the primary advisor on our 2017 strategic partnership transaction and has remained a steady and trusted advisor ever since. When we started exploring a full sale to Genuine Parts Company, there was no question that we would engage Steve and Peakstone. We would not have been able to navigate the arduous process, nor would we have achieved such a wonderful outcome for both Auto Accessories Garage and Genuine Parts Company without Peakstone and Steve Royko's stewardship."

For additional information please contact:

Steve Royko, Managing Director, 608-236-4490, sroyko@peakstone.com

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company sells vehicle parts to commercial and retail customers through roughly 9,800 stores worldwide, most of which are independently owned.

About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com . To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peakstone