AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE PURION M SHIPMENTS ON FOLLOW-ON ORDERS AND NEW EVALUATION TOOL PLACEMENT

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We're very pleased to announce these new wins for the Purion M platform, supporting a strong start to 2022. They provide additional evidence of continued Purion M strength in the memory and mature process technology markets. Our Purion M ion implanters are designed to address the diverse requirements of our customers offering unparalleled flexibility to meet today's evolving implant requirements. Strong adoption of the complete Purion platform across these robust market segments continues to be a key driver of our growth."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552