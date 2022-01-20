Bitcoin Infrastructure Company Voltage Announces $6 Million Seed Round led by Trammell Venture Partners, with Craft, GV, and Additional Investors

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage, a leading bitcoin infrastructure company, has closed a $6 Million Seed Round. This funding round was led by Trammell Venture Partners with participation by Craft Ventures, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stillmark, Cavalry Asset Management, Strategic Cyber Ventures, Fulgur Ventures, Tenzing.vc, and others.

Voltage announces $6M Seed Round led by Trammell Partner Ventures.

This Seed funding will be used to fuel Voltage's next phase of growth and hiring. We will be hiring for VP of Engineering, Senior Frontend Engineer, Infrastructure Engineer, Backend Engineer, Operations Manager, and Business Development. The focus will be on the continual development of enterprise-grade Bitcoin and Lightning infrastructure helping to accelerate the growth of Bitcoin's scaling layers.

Voltage launched in October of 2020 in response to the need for easy-to-use Lightning infrastructure. Founder, Graham Krizek, saw the lack of modern tools and services needed to bring broad adoption to Lightning. Voltage was made to fill these gaps and enable a new area of building on Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin Lightning Network has experienced an incredible amount of growth over the past 12 months. Demand for reliable infrastructure, accessible liquidity, and scalable enterprise solutions has been of the utmost importance to the technology being built on top of these new layers of Bitcoin. Voltage has been helping address these problems for companies like THNDR Games, Podcast Index, Amboss, Sphinx Chat, Zion, Carrot, and more.

"At Voltage, we are building the tools and services needed to take Bitcoin into its next phase of adoption," says Voltage CEO Graham Krizek. "By creating a simple and easy way to interface with Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, we are ushering in a new wave of users and use-cases. It has been amazing watching the Lightning Network come to fruition and we are joined by an incredible ecosystem. We are grateful for the community's support and will continue our mission to provide easy, scalable solutions to fast-track a Bitcoin standard."

"Voltage Founder and CEO Graham Krizek has a tremendous background in engineering enterprise cloud software and building tools for developers," says Christopher Calicott, Trammell Venture Partners Managing Director. "In 2021 with the backdrop of broader Lightning Network adoption, Voltage itself has seen outsized and accelerating month-over-month growth with a delighted customer base. As more developers and companies move to adopt and deploy Bitcoin and Lightning applications at scale, Graham and his team are poised to support rapid, consumer-grade Bitcoin-native development and deployment. Voltage is ideally positioned to increase the adoption of Bitcoin itself, and from its critical infrastructure offerings, deliver new sophisticated Lightning-native products and services via the Voltage platform in the near future. TVP is excited to partner with this great team at Voltage."

Calicott will also be joining the Voltage Board of Directors.

About Voltage

Voltage, an infrastructure provider for Bitcoin, is bringing an enterprise-grade service solution to Layer 1 and Layer 2 Bitcoin technologies. The suite of products that Voltage has created enables any corporation, developer, or individual to build, deploy, and scale with their node and liquidity products.

About Trammell Venture Partners

Trammell Venture Partners, founded in 2016, is an Austin-based early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in highly technical companies in three core areas including Bitcoin-native technologies, security and privacy tech, and applied AI. Since 2020, TVP has focused on backing founders building on the layers of the Bitcoin protocol stack via the venture capital industry's first dedicated Bitcoin-native mandated VC fund series: The TVP Bitcoin Venture Fund series of funds.

For more information:

Visit our

Join the conversation on

Twitter , Youtube , Linkedin , or Instagram Follow us on, or

Voltage - Bitcoin Infrastructure Provider

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voltage