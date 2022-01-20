Blue Health Intelligence Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®), a leading provider of healthcare data analytics, today announced its Whyzen™ Analytics employer reporting platform, Population Advyzer risk adjustment solution, and its Common Data Platform have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's three technologies have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places BHI in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"BHI has proven that our controls protect sensitive healthcare data and information," said David King, Vice President, Information Technology, Security & Data Officer at BHI. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "BHI's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

Leveraging the power of claims data from millions of Americans, Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) delivers insights that empower healthcare organizations to improve patient care, reduce costs, and optimize performance. With the most robust, up-to-date, and uniform data set in healthcare, BHI provides an accurate representation of the health profile of commercially insured Americans. BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluehealthintelligence.com.

