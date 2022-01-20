Corporate Insight Announces Annual Digital Member Experience Awards in Health Plans, Highlighting the Growth of Behavioral Health Resources New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in mobile app dashboards, online claim payments and mental health functionality

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the healthcare industry, today announced the release of its 2021 Monitor Awards in the health plan digital member experience. The annual awards program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile member experience over the past year.

"In 2021, health insurers made strides toward greater flexibility and scalability to address behavioral health, with top insurers offering a smattering of waived costs, new telehealth services and online support groups to improve treatment virtually," said Lauren Roncevic, research director at Corporate Insight. "We expect to see continuing, significant investments and third-party partnerships in this space, as insurers rapidly innovate and expand their mental health resources."

In the Behavioral Health Resources category, UnitedHealthcare earns a gold medal for its robust digital resources including comprehensive mental health covered benefits details, educational resources and care delivery services across its member site and findable third-party platforms. UnitedHealthcare offers a dedicated behavioral health locator that allows users to easily find providers, services and costs as well as schedule a virtual visit with eligible providers.

Health insurers have steadily updated features to their mobile platforms in the past few years, making effective design and navigation increasingly important to avoid cluttered and inefficient interfaces. In the Mobile Dashboard category, Humana won a gold medal for its customizable member app home screen that includes the three most recent claims, embedded keyword fields to initiate the provider search, drug coverage and cost processes, and a progress meter for deductible amount spent, remaining and maximum. Consisting of a total of six dashboard sections, Humana's is the only app in the coverage group to allow members to reorganize the displayed segments or hide them from the screen entirely.

Although 80% of respondents in Corporate Insight's latest survey ranked claim-related functionality like making a payment to be very or extremely important, currently only a few firms in the coverage group let members pay claims online. In the Claim Payments category, Kaiser Permanente earns a gold medal for its robust online bill payment experience that lets members make payments, access payment history, set up payment plans and manage payment methods. In addition to convenient features like auto-population of member information during the payment process, Kaiser notably lets members set up payment plans to pay their balance over a three-month period on user-defined days of the month.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading healthcare, insurance and financial services institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

