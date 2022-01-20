MONTSERRAT New York Launches The Valentine's Day Zodiac Collection

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based jewelry brand MONTSERRAT New York launches their newest collection, Valentine's Day Zodiac Collection showcasing the twelve zodiac signs.

"I wanted this year's Valentine's Collection to feature timeless designs that brought our customers value that would last a lifetime, and beyond for future generations. In bringing together the aspect of personalization through zodiacs and the sustainability factor of our lab-grown diamonds, we're excited to be offering these elevated styles that will stand the test of time." Carolina Cordón-Bouzán, Co-Founder & Creative Director

At the time when Cordón-Bouzán began designing the Valentine's Day Zodiac Collection, she was listening to a lot of music from the 1960s, having her contemplate on a time when the popularity of zodiac signs came into fashion. Additionally, from a design perspective, she wanted to incorporate nameplate jewelry she grew up seeing in Manhattan and Spain.

"The inspiration came from a mix of music and fashion. The style of the engraved nameplates in this collection was inspired by nameplate jewelry I grew up seeing in fashion in both Manhattan and Spain - from Carrie Bradshaw's infamous name necklace to a nameplate piece my grandpa made me when I was born. And at the time of ideating our Valentine's 2022 Collection, I was listening to a lot of music from the late 1960s, one of my favorites being the Zombies' Time of the Season. The song transported me to the years of free love when people began asking "What's your sign?" in the dating scene, which sparked the idea of creating our first zodiac offerings. The blending of these two inspirations are what led to the zodiac nameplate designs of this Valentine's Day Collection." Carolina Cordón-Bouzán, Co-Founder & Creative Director

Jewelry for the Valentine's Day Zodiac Collection was made using 925 Sterling Silver in 18k gold plating, and lab-grown diamonds. There are 24 SKUs in total which includes bracelets & necklaces - 2 styles per zodiac sign.

The Valentine's Day Zodiac Collection will become an evergreen collection and will be available on Montserrat-nyc.com starting on January 20, 2022. The collection is from $200 - $225 USD. Additionally, other stockists include Maisonette and Verishop.

"This collection is really different for us but super fun! I'm excited to see The Zodiacs live and grow within the brand. The diamond accent on each piece makes it the perfect gift adding a little extra something special, it's both a personal and thoughtful purchase." Gayle Yelon, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Office

ABOUT MONTSERRAT NEW YORK:

Montserrat New York fuses the two worlds of founder and designer Carolina Cordón-Bouzán: New York City and Barcelona. Every design is created not only to evoke the unique spirit of each location but also to transition effortlessly between the events that come with bustling city life and weekend escapes.

Cordón-Bouzán was surrounded by the industry from childhood through her jeweler grandfather who hand-made fine jewelry for Tiffany & Co. and Harry Winston, as well as her grandmother's garment factory in Costa Brava, Spain.

After a formative experience with CFDA/Vogue Incubator-supported brand, WHIT, where she learned the industry's ins and outs firsthand, Cordón-Bouzán further developed her skills before striking out on her own. She partnered with her trusted friend, Gayle Yelon, to make her vision for Montserrat New York a reality. Together, they forge a brand that embodies the strength, sensuality, and style of women that stomp the streets of Manhattan and soak in the rays of the Mediterranean beaches.

ABOUT CO-FOUNDERS:

Carolina and Gayle met in 2015 post-graduation through a mutual friend in New York City and became fast friends. Carolina was working on her jewelry brand and naturally, given Gayle's background in branding from working with Burch Creative Capital, they began working together on building the brand. Together, they are building a downtown New York City community by merging the carefree summer lifestyle of the beaches of the Mediterranean with the exciting energy of Manhattan through their hand-made jewelry and Jet Sets made for travel.

