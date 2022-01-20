NEXT WEEK: Arizona Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Attitude to National School Choice Week Celebrations

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As school disruptions continue, families are calling attention to educational flexibility and opportunity at more than 700 celebrations of school choice around the state.

Arizona schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 735 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the biggest events in Arizona will be a Western extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Rawhide Western Town & Event Center.

A student from Arizona's East Valley Institute of Technology will anchor the Week's national kick-off video, which will premiere on Monday, Jan. 24.

Nationwide, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Arizona parents have more school choice options for their children than families in most other states," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Long considered a pioneer in expanding opportunity in education, the Grand Canyon State remains an undisputed school choice leader. In just the past year, the state enhanced school choice options even more by expanding private school choice and providing transportation funding for charter schools."

In Arizona, there are a huge variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment laws, charter schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, private schools, and online schools. Arizona also offers a variety of state-run private school scholarship programs for families.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Doug Ducey has officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Arizona School Choice Week. Across the state, the cities of Avondale, Goodyear, Glendale, Page, and Cave Creek and the county of La Paz have also proclaimed School Choice Week.

To download a guide to Arizona school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/arizona.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Arizona events at schoolchoiceweek.com/arizona.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

