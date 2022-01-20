Lumen will modernize and transform USDA's IT services across the U.S. and abroad

U.S. Department of Agriculture awards Lumen $1.2 billion network services contract Lumen will modernize and transform USDA's IT services across the U.S. and abroad

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently awarded Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) a task order worth more than $1.2 billion to deliver a fully integrated wide area data transport service with secure remote access, contact center and cloud connectivity solutions to more than 9,500 USDA locations across the country and abroad.

Lumen wins $1.2 billion contract to modernize USDA's IT services

These solutions will enable nearly 100,000 USDA employees to effectively manage vital farming, food and nutrition, forestry and rural economic development services upon which America relies.

The Lumen platform's edge computing architecture and vast fiber connectivity will help the USDA securely acquire, analyze and act on data closer to where it is collected at the edge of the network, which reduces latency and saves bandwidth.

"One of America's largest cabinet agencies chose Lumen to securely modernize its network and IT services. We're excited to help the USDA benefit from today's digital technologies that are transforming farming into precision agriculture," said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector. "Lumen is bringing modern technology solutions that will make it easier for the USDA to accomplish its mission of promoting the production of nutritious food that nourishes our people, providing economic opportunity to rural Americans, and preserving our nation's natural resources through smart forest and watershed conservation."

The 11-year task order, which has an initial term through September 30, 2022, with 10 one-year options, was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

Lumen will provide the USDA with managed network, managed security and voice solutions that support speeds up to 100 gigabits per second, including

software-defined wide area network services (SD-WAN);

managed trusted internet protocol services (MTIPS);

zero-trust networking solutions;

edge computing and remote access solutions;

virtual private network services;

cloud connectivity;

unified communications and collaboration solutions;

contact center solutions;

voice over internet protocol (VoIP), wireless and satellite services;

ethernet transport;

optical wavelength solutions;

related equipment and engineering services.

Lumen is honored to support government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration solutions over its carrier-class fiber network. The company provides the platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to carry out their important missions.

Additional Resources

$1.6 billion network services award: Learn more about our U.S. Department of the Interiornetwork services award: https://news.lumen.com/2020-01-16-U-S-Dept-of-the-Interior-Awards-CenturyLink-1-6-Billion-EIS-Network-Services-Win

Learn more about our U.S. Social Security Administration high-speed network services win: https://news.lumen.com/2020-01-30-CenturyLink-Wins-Social-Security-Administration-Wide-Area-Network-Recompete



https://www.lumen.com/public-sector.html Learn more about how Lumen is supporting the public sector here:

Learn more about CenturyLink's transformation to Lumen here: https://news.lumen.com/2020-09-14-CenturyLink-Transforms-Rebrands-as-Lumen-R

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Learn more about Lumen's public sector capabilities on Twitter at @lumengov and on LinkedIn at @lumenpublicsector. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumen Technologies