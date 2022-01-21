Is U.S. Military Prepared for Situations Biden Outlines? Asks Doctors for Disaster Preparedness

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In President Biden's Jan 19 press conference, there were many questions about the possibility that Russia might invade Ukraine and about what Biden might do to "stand up to Russia."

Biden responded: "And, you know, we're going to fortify our NATO allies and I told them on the eastern flank, if, in fact, he does invade, we're going to—I've already shipped over $600 million worth of sophisticated equipment, defensive equipment to the Ukrainians."

"Biden did not say he would commit American troops, but the situation leads one to ask about the readiness of the American military," states Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) president Jane Orient, M.D.

At this time of escalating global tensions, the U.S. Air Force is short 2,000 pilots, and more highly trained fighter pilots are being lost because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Dr. Orient states.

"This depletes the military of many thousands of hours of combat flight experience that cannot just be recreated quickly or cheaply," writes Elizabeth Lee Vliet, M.D. "Existing combat flight experience is estimated to be worth at a minimum $10 billion and would cost double or triple that amount to replace, even if it were possible to do in the near term."

Attorneys and physicians also allege that many pilots are grounded because of vaccine injuries.

Because of a recruiting slump, the U.S. Army is offering a $50,000 bonus for signing up for 6-years enlistment in high-demand specialties.

"Defense of our nation requires an adequate number of healthy, well-trained service members," Dr. Orient states. "We need an urgent, critical evaluation of the health of those serving in our military and of Department of Defense policy that impacts the health and well-being of our defenders."

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness is a group of scientists (including physicians) founded in 1984, which provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

