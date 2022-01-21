Oregonians to Celebrate School Choice Week at 'Make a Splash for Schools' Event

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a stressful school year, Oregon families will make time to celebrate the positive in education and explore their learning options at a family-fun day with the theme "Make a Splash for Schools!" on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The free event at North Clackamas Aquatic Park will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and feature school choice booths where families can learn more about schools and education organizations near them. Besides gathering school choice information, families can enjoy a wave pool, water slides, a diving well, a rock wall, a photobooth with waterproof props, and other fun.

Each participant will receive a goody bag with school choice information, candy, and stickers. Attendees can also choose to donate to a raffle drawing; funds raised will be donated to the Cascade Youth and Family Center, a local nonprofit that offers shelter and programs for homeless youth.

While the "Make a Splash for Schools" event is free, space is limited and pre-registration is required at https://www.libertyineducation.org/events/p/make-a-splash-for-schools-2022 .

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Oregonians for Liberty in Education is so pleased to host this event celebrating school choice because we firmly believe in the importance of supporting families' right to choose the educational option that best fits their children's needs," says Annalee Waddell. "We hope to both educate families about school options as well as to have some fun together!"

This community event is planned by Oregonians for Liberty in Education, which advocates to advance educational policies that support parental rights, protect truth, and promote unbiased, ethical education for students and their families.

North Clackamas Aquatic Park is located at 7300 SE Harmony Rd. For families unable to attend the in-person celebration for School Choice Week, Oregonians for Liberty in Education is also hosting a virtual contest with gift card prizes.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week