Palatin Announces Presentation at the 2022 Crohn's and Colitis Congress

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, announced a presentation of the positive effects of PL8177 on treating ulcerative colitis in an animal disease model, including genomic data characterizing the anti-inflammatory effects of melanocortin agonists. The poster presentation of the efficacy and cellular and molecular effects of the melanocortin 1 receptor agonist PL8177 in a rat model of ulcerative colitis will be presented at the Crohn's and Colitis Congress, being held virtually, on January 21, 2022.

The data presented showed that orally administered PL8177 improved markers of colitis compared to the vehicle group. Also, data from colon samples from the DSS rat model showed significantly lower expression of a gene involved in regulating immune response in the bowel. These results support the aim of ultimately treating inflammatory bowel disease in humans. Palatin is planning to conduct a phase 2 clinical study evaluating PL8177 administered orally as a treatment for ulcerative colitis later this year.

"The results of this ulcerative colitis study, including data from cutting edge genomic and proteomic platforms, are a demonstration of the excellent science our research team is doing, not only supporting Palatin's development programs, but also expanding knowledge about how melanocortins regulate inflammation," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., CEO and President of Palatin.

Session Title: Animal Models: Pre-Clinical Treatment of Intestinal Inflammation

Session Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Session Time: 12–1 p.m. EASTERN STANDARD TIME (UTC -5)

Presentation Title: CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR IMPACT OF THE MELANOCORTIN RECEPTOR AGONIST PL8177 IN DEXTRAN SODIUM SULFATE (DSS)-INDUCED COLITIS IN RATS

About PL8177

PL8177 is a synthetic cyclic heptapeptide with demonstrated efficacy in animal inflammatory bowel disease models. PL8177 is a potent agonist at the human melanocortin receptor-1 (MC1r), with sub-nanomolar affinity binding and EC 50 functional values. Palatin data demonstrates that the oral formulation of PL8177 was protected from degradation in the stomach and small intestine and delivered to the large intestine and colon over an extended period. In addition, orally administered PL8177 had a significant effect on resolving inflammation in a rat bowel inflammation model.

PL8177 in oral formulations has demonstrated repeated, robust efficacy in ulcerative colitis disease models. MC1r is found on epithelial cells and resident macrophages of the colon which are accessible from the lumen of the colon. Orally administered PL8177 is not systemically absorbed. PL8177 has the potential for excellent efficacy without safety concerns.

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease of the large intestine (colon), with inflammation and ulcerations that can cause significant abdominal pain, persistent diarrhea, loss of appetite and other symptoms. Over 700,000 individuals in the United States are affected by ulcerative colitis, with over 350,000 diagnosed with moderate-to-severe disease. Existing treatments are not effective in a large portion of patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, with some severe cases resulting in surgical removal of the colon.

About Melanocortin Receptor Agonists and Inflammation

The melanocortin receptor ("MCr") system has effects on inflammation, immune system responses, metabolism, food intake, and sexual function. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1r through MC5r. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have medically significant pharmacological effects.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

