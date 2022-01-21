SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced the following tax treatment of the 2021 distributions to holders of the Company's preferred stock.
Security
CUSIP
Ticker
Record
Payable
Total
Ordinary
Total Section
Series E Preferred
867892606
SHO/PR E
3/31/2021
4/15/2021
0.434375
0.434375
0.434375
Series E Preferred
867892606
SHO/PR E
6/11/2021
6/11/2021
0.337847
0.337847
0.337847
Series F Preferred
867892705
SHO/PR F
3/31/2021
4/15/2021
0.403125
0.403125
0.403125
Series F Preferred
867892705
SHO/PR F
6/30/2021
7/15/2021
0.403125
0.403125
0.403125
Series F Preferred
867892705
SHO/PR F
8/12/2021
8/12/2021
0.183646
0.183646
0.183646
Series H Preferred
867892804
SHO/PR H
6/30/2021
7/15/2021
0.157378
0.157378
0.157378
Series H Preferred
867892804
SHO/PR H
9/30/2021
10/15/2021
0.382813
0.382813
0.382813
Series H Preferred
867892804
SHO/PR H
12/31/2021
1/18/2022
0.382813
0.382813
0.382813
Series I Preferred
867892887
SHO/PR I
9/30/2021
10/15/2021
0.296875
0.296875
0.296875
Series I Preferred
867892887
SHO/PR I
12/31/2021
1/18/2022
0.356250
0.356250
0.356250
For stockholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.
For Additional Information
Bryan Giglia
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036
Aaron Reyes
Senior Vice President & Treasurer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018
