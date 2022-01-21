U-Haul Acquires Land to Bring Jobs and Self-Storage to Danville

DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Danville thanks to the Company's recent land acquisition of almost nine acres northwest of Riverview Drive and east of Park Avenue.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverview is scheduled for completion in 2023. It will feature a multi-story building encompassing more than 100,000 square feet. The facility will contain at least 700 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"We're in expansion mode," noted Jeffrey Messenger, U-Haul Company of Southern Virginia president. "Our goal is to offer the City of Danville a beautiful facility to address the growth and increased demand that we're seeing. This store will provide residents with convenient access to our self-storage products and shared mobility services."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverview will have a spacious retail showroom and essential services like truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, U-Box® portable storage containers and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will be available in the future.

While the store is under construction, U-Haul dealers in and around Danville are available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

Messenger plans to hire at least 15 Team Members to staff the new facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Danville community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"We're thankful for the opportunity to be a part of Danville's development and future," added Messenger.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

