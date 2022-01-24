AD AGE NAMES MILWAUKEE-BASED HANSON DODGE A BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ad Age released results of its "Best Places to Work 2022" survey, identifying those companies that did a standout job last year as the ad business rebounded, the talent pool tightened and the specter of COVID-19 remained omnipresent at work, at home – and at work at home. Fifty (50) companies were honored. For the second year in a row, Milwaukee-based independent agency Hanson Dodge was ranked a "Best Place to Work" among those companies with 200 employees or less.

Ad Age's "Best Places to Work 2022" ranking was produced by Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. Winners reflect the highest overall scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from employees. The employee survey covered pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas: training, development and resources; corporate culture and communications; leadership; role satisfaction; overall engagement; work environment and relationship with supervisor. The employer questionnaire covered a company's policies, practices, benefits and demographics.

Hanson Dodge was ranked #11 among those top 25 companies with 200 employees or less.

"Our agency mantra is to help good people and brands to make the next great leap," said Stacie Boney, president of Hanson Dodge. "To be named to Ad Age's list of 'Best Places to Work 2022' based on feedback from our people suggests we have been successful in creating an environment that brings out the best in one another and where people can succeed." She added, "To be recognized for a second year in a row AND during COVID, is especially gratifying. My thanks to everyone at HD as well as to all of our clients."

Being named a "Best Place to Work" continues HD's positive momentum which saw the agency win more than ten (10) new pieces of business last year, while posting double-digit increases in revenues.

ABOUT HANSON DODGE

Hanson Dodge is a Milwaukee-based full-service independent advertising agency with a rich history of digital excellence. The agency is a collective of talented people working together and bringing out the best in each other to achieve uncommon success for the good people we're proud to call our clients. The agency's mission is to help good people and brands to make the next great leap. HD has been named a Best Place to Work for consecutive years ( www.hansondodge.com ).

ABOUT AD AGE BEST PLACES TO WORK 2022

The Ad Age "Best Places to Work 2022" competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers. To be eligible, a company must have headquarters in North America, or have a North America headquarters or main office if world headquarters is outside of North America; a minimum of 15 full-time employees; and be in business a minimum of one year. To read more, go to: https://adage.com/2022-best-places-to-work .

