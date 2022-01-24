ePropelled Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Exro Technologies Inc.

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers leading-edge electric propulsion systems, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO; OTCQB: EXROF) on January 21, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

(PRNewsfoto/ePropelled) (PRNewswire)

A leading expert in magnetic engineering innovations that dramatically improve electric motor and generator efficiencies for propulsion systems in many industries, ePropelled respects the intellectual property rights of others and will vigorously defend its own intellectual property. After proactively reaching out to Exro Technologies Inc. to discuss the issue with no response, the company took legal action to protect ePropelled's Dynamic Torque Switching™ (eDTS™) technology that is core to its business and the company has invested millions to develop and commercialize for more than a decade.

The company's eDTS™ technology allows an electric motor to provide high torque at low speeds without drawing high current from the batteries, operate at high speeds without deep field weakening, and reconfigure windings using switches in parallel, series, and combinations on the fly (while operating). A revolutionary advancement for the electric vehicle (EV) market, eDTS™ delivers a significant improvement in power efficiency and performance, which can translate into, for example, a net reduction in EV cost through smaller battery packs, extended driving range, or a combination of the two.

Recognizing that its intellectual property are important company assets, ePropelled maintains a worldwide intellectual property portfolio of patents and trademarks, including U.S. 7,382,103, relating to its eDTS ™ technology.

About ePropelled

ePropelled designs intelligent motors, motor controllers, generators, and power management systems. Our technology helps reduce energy consumption and improve system efficiency at a lower cost in the aerospace, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, electric vehicles, and pump markets. We are a leader in magnetics engineering, and our patented technology innovations are used in the air, on the road, and on water, defining the future of electric propulsion.

ePropelled has offices in the United States, Europe, and India and collaborates with manufacturers of all types and sizes around the world. For more information, please visit epropelled.com.

Contact:

Kim Schofield, Corporate Marcom Manager

+1-603-234-4000

kim@ePropelled.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ePropelled