Former NFL player Merril Hoge Joins SportGait, a brain wellness and medical technology company working to establish safer playing standards for athletes with concussion baseline testing

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportGait , a brain wellness and medical technology company, is thrilled to announce former NFL running back, ESPN analyst, author and brain health advocate Merril Hoge as it's newest advisor.

"I believe you will always get exposed for integrity when it comes to business, so it's better to be exposed for having it! That is one reason I joined SportGait," says Hoge. "The other reason is their protocols on head trauma, steps in evaluation and steps to return to play are simple to understand and apply. That right there makes any environment where head trauma can occur a better environment. "

The SportGait app is designed to aid medical professionals, coaches and parents with concussion support and recovery tools. SportGait is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Merril Hoge played in the NFL for nearly a decade before two major concussions and poor medical supervision ended his football career. During his long and difficult recovery, Hoge watched as stories of former players claiming that head trauma caused health issues later in life came to dominate the news cycle. When these stories spiraled into calls to ban youth football, Hoge began researching. In his quest to learn more, he found board-certified forensic Neuropathologist Dr. Peter Cummings, a SportGait advisor and one of the first doctors to publicly defend the sport.

"As a parent, coach and physician, I've had the opportunity to see virtually every concussion test in action. There is no doubt in my mind that SportGait is the best and sets a new standard of care. SportGait will revolutionize the way we diagnose and manage concussions— not just in athletes but in everyone who sustains a head injury," says Dr. Peter Cummings.

Directly through the SportGait app, users gain access to multidisciplinary care from physicians, concussion specialists, and sports medicine specialists in-order-to support real-time decisions. SportGait experts can even develop personalized concussion programs to meet patients with the best individual care.

"Every seven seconds there is a sports related concussion. At SportGait, we wanted to tackle the epidemic of concussion and provide a best-in-class and researched-back App to help assist athletes, parents, caretakers, coaches, athletic trainers and medical providers with concussion support and recovery tools," says SportGait CEO Chris Newton. "Additionally, we want to make sure SportGait has the best team of professionals to offer elite services to our users. Merril Hoge and Dr. Peter Cummings are the perfect fit to our team."

Merril Hoge and Dr. Peter Cummings are available for interviews and appearances. For additional information, visit SportGait.com or contact Bethany Vietmeier at 412-720-5195 or bethany@valiant3communications.com .

About SportGait

SportGait is a concussion support and recovery system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. Their array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating and monitoring concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology, and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for one of the top five largest hospital systems in the U.S.

