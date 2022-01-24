Greek brand Dirfys used in pilot study to determine effects of magnesium-rich bottled water consumption on recurrent UTIs

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 24, 2022 /PR Newswire/ -- The results of a nine-month study[1] conducted with magnesium-rich bottled water from Greek brand Dirfys has underscored the importance of carefully choosing the water we consume.

Dirfys Bottled Water (PRNewswire)

The outcomes of the pilot study suggest that paying attention to the chemical composition of the water we drink can help us to get the maximum benefits from our H 2 O.

Published in the Journal of Food and Nutrition Research (2020), the findings revealed that magnesium-rich bottled water significantly increased the intake of magnesium in the body and, at the same time, reduced recurrent urinary tract infections in adult patients by up to 15%.

Participants were split into two groups with the same profile. Group A drank magnesium-free water while group B consumed Dirfys. Daily intake was two to 2.5 litres for nine months. Participants underwent a series of specific tests on the first and last days of the study.

The results revealed that statistically there was a 15% reduction of urine infection in Dirfys-drinking group B. It is also worth mentioning that group B patients had significantly higher serum magnesium levels compared to those of group A.

Further research with a greater sample population and undertaken over a longer period of time will still be needed to fully measure the positive effects of magnesium-rich bottled water on recurrent UTIs.

Nevertheless, these early-stage findings suggest that understanding the potential effects of water based on its composition can help us choose wisely and reap the greatest benefit from our daily hydration.

1. http://pubs.sciepub.com/jfnr/8/6/8/index.html

About Dirfys

Magnesium-rich Dirfys spring water is bottled at the source and without human intervention in state-of-the-art facilities. Originally established in 1975, today Dirfys is HACCP-, IFS-, and ISO-certified, and regularly cooperates with the Greek University, the Institute of Geology and Mineral Exploration, and certified private laboratories specializing in chemical–microbiological control. For more information, visit https://www.dirfyswater.gr.

