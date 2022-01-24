Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5.0 million, or 14.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were 7.65% and 0.82% compared to 9.00% and 1.01% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2022. This is the 109th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.6%.
Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "Earnings were enhanced this year due to the release of credit loss reserves throughout 2021 including this quarter. These reserves had been previously built up as a result of the uncertainties created by COVID-19. We are also very pleased that non-performing and classified assets as well as our delinquencies continued to trend downward in 2021 and that our expenses remained well-contained heading into 2022. Although yields stabilized in 2021, our net interest spread and net interest margin both declined due to our current excess liquidity position."
Mr. Seiffert continued, "Our overall in-branch transaction volumes once again declined in 2021 as our customers continued to migrate towards our digital banking experience. As a result, we have decided to further optimize our branch network by consolidating 12% of our branch offices in April of 2022. This effort, coupled with other efficiency measures, generated $2.8 million in severance and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter with an additional $3.5 million expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2022. This overall initiative is anticipated to generate approximately $8.0 million in annual operating expense savings beginning in the second quarter of 2022."
Net interest income decreased by $6.2 million, or 6.1%, to $96.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $102.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to a $10.4 million, or 9.8%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. The decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $616.7 million, or 5.8%, in the average balance of loans in addition to a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 3.97% for the same quarter last year. Partially offsetting this decrease was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $2.4 million, or 36.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 0.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as market interest rates continued to decline over the past year. Partially offsetting the decline in deposit interest rates was growth in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $266.9 million, or 2.9%. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 2.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 3.26% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for credit losses experienced a net credit of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a credit of $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This credit to provision expense was primarily the result of improvements in the economic forecasts and our overall improvement in credit quality. Total classified loans decreased by $126.2 million, or 25.8%, to $363.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $489.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Noninterest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 15.8%, to $27.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $32.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in mortgage banking income of $5.0 million, or 70.2%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease in mortgage banking income reflects the continued impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.0 million, or 100.0%. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in trust and brokerage income as growth in both customer accounts and market gains contributed to a $1.1 million, or 19.2%, increase over the prior year.
Noninterest expense decreased $6.6 million, or 7.1%, to $86.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $92.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease primarily resulted from a $4.4 million, or 61.1%, decrease in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense to $2.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 due to both periods incurring expenses as part of branch optimization initiatives. In addition, other expenses decreased $2.4 million, or 63.9%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $3.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to a reduction in the unfunded loan loss reserve associated with improving credit trends for construction loans and undrawn lines of credit in the current year. Slightly offsetting this decrease was an increase in processing expenses of $1.5 million, or 11.9%, to $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $12.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking and loan origination platforms have increased.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $154.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $79.5 million, or 106.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, when net income was $74.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 were 9.91% and 1.08% compared to 4.72% and 0.58% for the prior year. This increase in net income was the result of a decrease in provision for credit losses of $95.9 million primarily as a result of releasing reserves built up in the prior year due to the uncertainties around the impact of COVID-19. In addition, there was a $10.6 million, or 8.0%, increase in non-interest income largely due to the $25.3 million gain recognized on the sale of the insurance business in the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by a $15.5 million decrease in mortgage banking income which, as previously noted, is due to the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million, or 0.7%, primarily driven by acquisition and branch optimization costs in the prior year which were partially offset by MutualBank related increases in compensation as well as increased cost associated with our digital strategy rollout.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2021, Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,279,259
1,090,485
736,277
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,565,002, $1,587,105 and $1,375,685, respectively)
1,548,592
1,583,715
1,398,941
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $751,513, $609,777 and $179,666, respectively)
768,154
618,395
178,887
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
3,596,005
3,292,595
2,314,105
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
25,056
27,411
58,786
Residential mortgage loans
2,969,564
2,962,110
3,009,335
Home equity loans
1,319,931
1,350,348
1,467,736
Consumer loans
1,838,748
1,816,836
1,507,993
Commercial real estate loans
3,015,484
3,162,551
3,345,889
Commercial loans
847,609
879,712
1,191,110
Total loans receivable
10,016,392
10,198,968
10,580,849
Allowance for credit losses
(102,241)
(109,767)
(134,427)
Loans receivable, net
9,914,151
10,089,201
10,446,422
FHLB stock, at cost
14,184
14,567
21,748
Accrued interest receivable
25,599
26,995
35,554
Real estate owned, net
873
809
2,232
Premises and equipment, net
156,524
155,740
161,538
Bank-owned life insurance
256,213
254,871
253,951
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
382,279
Other intangible assets, net
12,836
14,041
19,936
Other assets
144,126
159,419
168,503
Total assets
$ 14,501,508
14,389,235
13,806,268
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,099,526
3,052,115
2,716,224
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,940,442
2,926,351
2,755,950
Money market deposit accounts
2,629,882
2,584,424
2,437,539
Savings deposits
2,303,760
2,271,496
2,047,424
Time deposits
1,327,555
1,387,827
1,642,096
Total deposits
12,301,165
12,222,213
11,599,233
Borrowed funds
139,093
126,496
159,715
Subordinated debt
123,575
123,486
123,329
Junior subordinated debentures
129,054
128,989
128,794
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
44,582
26,951
45,230
Accrued interest payable
1,804
589
2,054
Other liabilities
178,664
198,743
209,210
Total liabilities
12,917,937
12,827,467
12,267,565
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,612,183, 126,521,344, and 127,019,452 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,266
1,265
1,270
Additional paid-in capital
1,010,405
1,008,099
1,015,502
Retained earnings
609,529
604,787
555,480
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(37,629)
(52,383)
(33,549)
Total shareholders' equity
1,583,571
1,561,768
1,538,703
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,501,508
14,389,235
13,806,268
Equity to assets
10.92 %
10.85 %
11.14 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
8.43 %
8.34 %
8.48 %
Book value per share
$ 12.51
12.34
12.11
Tangible book value per share*
$ 9.40
9.22
8.95
Closing market price per share
$ 14.16
13.28
12.74
Full time equivalent employees
2,332
2,404
2,421
Number of banking offices
170
170
170
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 95,295
97,475
95,255
102,318
105,681
Mortgage-backed securities
5,743
5,840
5,680
4,200
4,551
Taxable investment securities
640
649
693
634
471
Tax-free investment securities
688
628
594
575
656
FHLB stock dividends
82
71
138
116
192
Interest-earning deposits
467
352
192
183
178
Total interest income
102,915
105,015
102,552
108,026
111,729
Interest expense:
Deposits
4,295
4,540
4,773
5,514
6,714
Borrowed funds
1,964
2,056
2,050
2,054
2,127
Total interest expense
6,259
6,596
6,823
7,568
8,841
Net interest income
96,656
98,419
95,729
100,458
102,888
Provision for credit losses
(1,909)
(4,354)
—
(5,620)
(2,230)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
98,565
102,773
95,729
106,078
105,118
Noninterest income:
Gain/(loss) on sale of investments
(4)
(46)
(105)
(21)
75
Service charges and fees
13,500
13,199
12,744
12,394
13,074
Trust and other financial services income
6,820
7,182
7,435
6,484
5,722
Insurance commission income
—
44
1,043
2,546
2,034
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
71
247
166
(42)
114
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,343
1,332
1,639
1,736
1,330
Mortgage banking income
2,120
3,941
3,811
6,020
7,120
Gain on sale of insurance business
—
—
25,327
—
—
Other operating income
3,192
3,287
2,648
2,836
2,654
Total noninterest income
27,042
29,186
54,708
31,953
32,123
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
48,691
49,063
48,894
47,239
48,209
Premises and occupancy costs
7,104
7,745
7,410
8,814
7,614
Office operations
3,144
4,143
3,317
3,165
4,009
Collections expense
602
411
303
616
893
Processing expenses
13,639
13,517
15,151
13,456
12,186
Marketing expenses
2,054
2,102
2,101
1,980
1,994
Federal deposit insurance premiums
1,131
1,184
1,353
1,307
1,651
Professional services
4,513
4,295
4,231
4,582
3,599
Amortization of intangible assets
1,205
1,321
1,433
1,594
1,664
Real estate owned expense
44
94
85
75
64
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
2,812
—
632
9
7,238
Other expenses
1,346
2,227
1,422
3,354
3,728
Total noninterest expense
86,285
86,102
86,332
86,191
92,849
Income before income taxes
39,322
45,857
64,105
51,840
44,392
Income tax expense
9,266
10,794
15,138
11,603
9,327
Net income
$ 30,056
35,063
48,967
40,237
35,065
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.24
0.28
0.38
0.32
0.28
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.24
0.27
0.38
0.32
0.28
Annualized return on average equity
7.65 %
8.86 %
12.58 %
10.61 %
9.00 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.82 %
0.97 %
1.37 %
1.17 %
1.01 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
10.02 %
11.92 %
16.66 %
14.31 %
12.27 %
Efficiency ratio **
66.51 %
66.44 %
67.35 %
63.88 %
62.18 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.25 %
2.33 %
2.35 %
2.45 %
2.42 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
***
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 390,343
410,907
Mortgage-backed securities
21,463
17,416
Taxable investment securities
2,616
1,985
Tax-free investment securities
2,485
2,060
FHLB dividends
407
981
Interest-earning deposits
1,194
719
Total interest income
418,508
434,068
Interest expense:
Deposits
19,122
35,896
Borrowed funds
8,124
6,444
Total interest expense
27,246
42,340
Net interest income
391,262
391,728
Provision for credit losses
(11,883)
83,975
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
403,145
307,753
Noninterest income:
Gain/(loss) on sale of investments
(176)
236
Gain on sale of loans
—
1,302
Service charges and fees
51,837
55,613
Trust and other financial services income
27,921
20,922
Insurance commission income
3,633
9,132
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
442
(106)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
6,050
5,190
Mortgage banking income
15,892
31,391
Gain on sale of insurance business
25,327
—
Other operating income
11,963
8,585
Total noninterest income
142,889
132,265
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
193,887
178,375
Premises and occupancy costs
31,073
30,622
Office operations
13,769
15,728
Collections expense
1,932
3,275
Processing expenses
55,763
50,050
Marketing expenses
8,237
7,695
Federal deposit insurance premiums
4,975
4,767
Professional services
17,621
12,482
Amortization of intangible assets
5,553
6,856
Real estate owned expense
298
359
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
3,453
20,789
Other expenses
8,349
16,494
Total noninterest expense
344,910
347,492
Income before income taxes
201,124
92,526
Income tax expense
46,801
17,672
Net income
$ 154,323
74,854
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.22
0.62
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.21
0.62
Annualized return on average equity
9.91 %
4.72 %
Annualized return on average assets
1.08 %
0.58 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
12.97 %
6.59 %
Efficiency ratio **
66.02 %
61.04 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.35 %
2.48 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
***
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,354
2,015
189
164
21
Home equity loans
1,212
1,267
170
268
154
Consumer loans
1,336
1,465
188
225
207
Commercial real estate loans
106,233
111,075
138,820
146,304
20,317
Commercial loans
6,098
17,021
17,545
6,361
16,027
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 116,233
132,843
156,912
153,322
36,726
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 244
99
68
1,261
647
Home equity loans
223
328
229
340
338
Consumer loans
241
152
230
254
301
Commercial real estate loans
239
205
1,589
965
1,416
Commercial loans
53
102
406
1,538
87
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 1,000
886
2,522
4,358
2,789
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,163
527
207
813
767
Home equity loans
61
142
310
417
190
Consumer loans
292
291
297
649
583
Commercial real estate loans
364
419
198
1,877
714
Commercial loans
218
170
21
7,919
48
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 2,098
1,549
1,033
11,675
2,302
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 7,641
8,069
10,007
9,333
14,489
Home equity loans
4,262
4,745
6,256
7,044
8,441
Consumer loans
2,069
2,184
2,341
3,625
5,473
Commercial real estate loans
24,063
25,562
23,564
29,737
25,287
Commercial loans
1,105
1,104
4,126
4,860
7,325
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 39,140
41,664
46,294
54,599
61,015
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 158,471
176,942
206,761
223,954
102,832
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 158,471
176,942
206,761
223,954
102,832
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
331
386
302
197
585
Nonperforming loans
158,802
177,328
207,063
224,151
103,417
Real estate owned, net
873
809
1,353
1,738
2,232
Nonperforming assets
$ 159,675
178,137
208,416
225,889
105,649
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *
$ 17,216
12,858
8,951
7,390
10,704
Accruing troubled debt restructuring
13,072
13,664
18,480
20,120
21,431
Total troubled debt restructuring
$ 30,288
26,522
27,431
27,510
32,135
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.59 %
1.74 %
2.01 %
2.16 %
0.98 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.10 %
1.24 %
1.46 %
1.58 %
0.77 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.02 %
1.08 %
1.14 %
1.20 %
1.27 %
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
1.03 %
1.09 %
1.17 %
1.24 %
1.32 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
64.38 %
61.90 %
56.66 %
55.32 %
129.99 %
*
Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At December 31, 2021
Pass
Special
mention*
Substandard
**
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,978,080
—
16,540
—
—
2,994,620
Home equity loans
1,312,820
—
7,111
—
—
1,319,931
Consumer loans
1,834,478
—
4,270
—
—
1,838,748
Total Personal Banking
6,125,378
—
27,921
—
—
6,153,299
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,639,676
74,123
301,685
—
—
3,015,484
Commercial loans
808,323
5,730
33,556
—
—
847,609
Total Commercial Banking
3,447,999
79,853
335,241
—
—
3,863,093
Total loans
$ 9,573,377
79,853
363,162
—
—
10,016,392
At September 30, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,972,489
—
17,032
—
—
2,989,521
Home equity loans
1,342,479
—
7,869
—
—
1,350,348
Consumer loans
1,812,360
—
4,476
—
—
1,816,836
Total Personal Banking
6,127,328
—
29,377
—
—
6,156,705
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,799,592
63,034
299,925
—
—
3,162,551
Commercial loans
813,665
10,976
55,071
—
—
879,712
Total Commercial Banking
3,613,257
74,010
354,996
—
—
4,042,263
Total loans
$ 9,740,585
74,010
384,373
—
—
10,198,968
At June 30, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,937,418
—
17,133
—
—
2,954,551
Home equity loans
1,367,765
—
8,463
—
—
1,376,228
Consumer loans
1,741,872
—
3,359
—
—
1,745,231
Total Personal Banking
6,047,055
—
28,955
—
—
6,076,010
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,781,734
73,167
360,288
—
—
3,215,189
Commercial loans
943,665
11,266
63,850
—
—
1,018,781
Total Commercial Banking
3,725,399
84,433
424,138
—
—
4,233,970
Total loans
$ 9,772,454
84,433
453,093
—
—
10,309,980
At March 31, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,950,103
—
21,575
—
—
2,971,678
Home equity loans
1,396,757
—
10,767
—
—
1,407,524
Consumer loans
1,547,502
—
6,853
—
—
1,554,355
Total Personal Banking
5,894,362
—
39,195
—
—
5,933,557
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,801,082
120,345
368,009
—
—
3,289,436
Commercial loans
1,061,884
22,623
60,540
—
—
1,145,047
Total Commercial Banking
3,862,966
142,968
428,549
—
—
4,434,483
Total loans
$ 9,757,328
142,968
467,744
—
—
10,368,040
At December 31, 2020
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,042,544
—
25,577
—
—
3,068,121
Home equity loans
1,455,474
—
12,262
—
—
1,467,736
Consumer loans
1,499,004
—
8,989
—
—
1,507,993
Total Personal Banking
5,997,022
—
46,828
—
—
6,043,850
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,852,705
108,021
385,163
—
—
3,345,889
Commercial loans
1,092,498
41,278
57,334
—
—
1,191,110
Total Commercial Banking
3,945,203
149,299
442,497
—
—
4,536,999
Total loans
$ 9,942,225
149,299
489,325
—
—
10,580,849
*
Includes $14.9 million, $16.7 million, $16.7 million, $26.4 million, and $31.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
**
Includes $81.5 million, $110.4 million, $122.5 million, $143.2 million, and $153.2 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
277
$ 20,567
0.7 %
17
$ 765
— %
13
$ 606
— %
248
$ 22,236
0.7 %
315
$ 28,797
0.9 %
Home equity loans
112
3,153
0.2 %
101
3,351
0.2 %
91
3,677
0.3 %
84
3,334
0.2 %
138
4,763
0.3 %
Consumer loans
589
6,536
0.4 %
576
6,146
0.3 %
532
5,571
0.3 %
535
5,732
0.4 %
1,279
10,574
0.7 %
Commercial real estate loans
17
17,065
0.6 %
19
2,004
0.1 %
13
2,857
0.1 %
33
12,240
0.4 %
43
10,923
0.3 %
Commercial loans
12
193
— %
10
692
0.1 %
15
686
0.1 %
16
3,032
0.3 %
37
6,405
0.5 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
1,007
$ 47,514
0.5 %
723
$ 12,958
0.1 %
664
$ 13,397
0.1 %
916
$ 46,574
0.4 %
1,812
$ 61,462
0.6 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
59
$ 5,433
0.2 %
55
$ 4,907
0.2 %
58
$ 4,051
0.1 %
26
$ 2,062
0.1 %
84
$ 5,083
0.2 %
Home equity loans
30
949
0.1 %
29
1,024
0.1 %
36
1,502
0.1 %
31
953
0.1 %
47
1,656
0.1 %
Consumer loans
195
2,006
0.1 %
180
1,757
0.1 %
181
1,988
0.1 %
169
1,868
0.1 %
322
2,742
0.2 %
Commercial real estate loans
5
769
— %
8
1,170
— %
9
1,335
— %
14
7,609
0.2 %
11
1,615
— %
Commercial loans
10
727
0.1 %
2
170
— %
2
27
— %
12
8,979
0.8 %
10
864
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
299
$ 9,884
0.1 %
274
$ 9,028
0.1 %
286
$ 8,903
0.1 %
252
$ 21,471
0.2 %
474
$ 11,960
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
87
$ 7,641
0.3 %
95
$ 8,069
0.3 %
115
$ 10,007
0.3 %
121
$ 9,333
0.3 %
168
$ 14,489
0.5 %
Home equity loans
105
4,262
0.3 %
119
4,745
0.4 %
146
6,256
0.5 %
176
7,044
0.5 %
207
8,441
0.6 %
Consumer loans
296
2,400
0.1 %
308
2,568
0.1 %
356
2,643
0.2 %
454
3,822
0.2 %
720
6,058
0.4 %
Commercial real estate loans
52
24,063
0.8 %
59
25,562
0.8 %
83
23,564
0.7 %
113
29,737
0.9 %
119
25,287
0.8 %
Commercial loans
8
1,105
0.1 %
10
1,104
0.1 %
18
4,126
0.4 %
31
4,860
0.4 %
37
7,325
0.6 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
548
$ 39,471
0.4 %
591
$ 42,048
0.4 %
718
$ 46,596
0.5 %
895
$ 54,796
0.5 %
1,251
$ 61,600
0.6 %
Total loans delinquent
1,854
$ 96,869
1.0 %
1,588
$ 64,034
0.6 %
1,668
$ 68,896
0.7 %
2,063
$ 122,841
1.2 %
3,537
$ 135,022
1.3 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.3 million, $8.4 million, $10.3 million, $12.7 million, and $6.6 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Beginning balance
$ 109,767
117,330
123,997
134,427
140,209
Provision
(1,909)
(4,354)
—
(5,620)
(2,230)
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(784)
(1,263)
(770)
(855)
(407)
Charge-offs home equity
(1,299)
(1,474)
(379)
(228)
(58)
Charge-offs consumer
(2,897)
(2,148)
(2,401)
(2,603)
(2,623)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(2,652)
(1,581)
(3,964)
(4,626)
(2,770)
Charge-offs commercial
(2,586)
(412)
(1,161)
(54)
(156)
Recoveries
4,601
3,669
2,008
3,556
2,462
Ending balance
$ 102,241
109,767
117,330
123,997
134,427
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.22 %
0.12 %
0.26 %
0.19 %
0.13 %
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
Beginning balance
$ 134,427
57,941
CECL adoption
—
10,792
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
—
8,845
Provision
(11,883)
83,975
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(3,672)
(917)
Charge-offs home equity
(3,380)
(608)
Charge-offs consumer
(10,049)
(12,658)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(12,823)
(4,323)
Charge-offs commercial
(4,213)
(16,212)
Recoveries
13,834
7,592
Ending balance
$ 102,241
134,427
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.20 %
0.27 %
December 31, 2021
Originated loans
Acquired loans
Total loans
Balance
Reserve
Balance
Reserve
Balance
Reserve
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,783,459
6,621
211,161
752
2,994,620
7,373
Home equity loans
1,107,202
4,243
212,729
1,057
1,319,931
5,300
Consumer loans
1,692,207
16,775
146,541
1,592
1,838,748
18,367
Personal Banking Loans
5,582,868
27,639
570,431
3,401
6,153,299
31,040
Commercial real estate loans
2,523,280
48,503
492,204
9,521
3,015,484
58,024
Commercial loans
765,877
10,608
81,732
2,569
847,609
13,177
Commercial Banking Loans
3,289,157
59,111
573,936
12,090
3,863,093
71,201
Total Loans
$ 8,872,025
86,750
1,144,367
15,491
10,016,392
102,241
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,977,942
25,269
3.39 %
$ 2,959,794
25,398
3.43 %
$ 2,935,034
25,609
3.49 %
$ 3,007,439
26,366
3.51 %
$ 3,089,916
27,503
3.56 %
Home equity loans
1,328,553
11,750
3.51 %
1,356,131
11,993
3.51 %
1,380,794
12,232
3.55 %
1,432,009
12,815
3.63 %
1,472,527
13,535
3.66 %
Consumer loans
1,756,620
15,514
3.50 %
1,728,563
16,220
3.72 %
1,589,739
14,555
3.67 %
1,463,284
14,566
4.04 %
1,444,860
15,874
4.37 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,113,924
34,062
4.28 %
3,205,839
35,305
4.31 %
3,257,810
33,349
4.05 %
3,313,892
38,471
4.64 %
3,317,418
37,965
4.48 %
Commercial loans
855,998
9,154
4.18 %
975,603
9,096
3.65 %
1,133,969
9,978
3.48 %
1,189,812
10,566
3.55 %
1,325,047
11,414
3.37 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,033,037
95,749
3.79 %
10,225,930
98,012
3.80 %
10,297,346
95,723
3.73 %
10,406,436
102,784
4.01 %
10,649,768
106,291
3.97 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,894,683
5,743
1.21 %
1,832,876
5,840
1.27 %
1,756,227
5,680
1.29 %
1,324,558
4,200
1.27 %
1,166,739
4,551
1.56 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
358,558
1,535
1.71 %
348,619
1,466
1.68 %
364,414
1,466
1.61 %
331,358
1,381
1.67 %
252,898
1,380
2.18 %
FHLB stock, at cost
14,459
82
2.25 %
21,607
71
1.31 %
23,107
138
2.40 %
21,811
116
2.17 %
23,346
192
3.27 %
Other interest-earning deposits
1,168,449
467
0.16 %
905,130
352
0.15 %
810,741
192
0.09 %
801,119
183
0.09 %
632,494
178
0.11 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,469,186
103,576
3.05 %
13,334,162
105,741
3.15 %
13,251,835
103,199
3.12 %
12,885,282
108,664
3.42 %
12,725,245
112,592
3.52 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,004,905
1,074,122
1,104,924
1,102,477
1,066,609
Total assets
$ 14,474,091
$ 14,408,284
$ 14,356,759
$ 13,987,759
$ 13,791,854
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,282,606
622
0.11 %
$ 2,271,365
603
0.11 %
$ 2,255,578
590
0.10 %
$ 2,118,030
625
0.12 %
$ 2,028,155
617
0.12 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,933,466
411
0.06 %
2,890,905
414
0.06 %
2,840,949
407
0.06 %
2,783,429
429
0.06 %
2,699,515
476
0.07 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,618,177
656
0.10 %
2,565,159
637
0.10 %
2,537,629
621
0.10 %
2,497,495
657
0.11 %
2,426,513
960
0.16 %
Time deposits
1,356,513
2,606
0.76 %
1,423,041
2,886
0.80 %
1,493,947
3,155
0.85 %
1,583,525
3,803
0.97 %
1,676,094
4,660
1.11 %
Borrowed funds (f)
135,038
159
0.47 %
131,199
154
0.47 %
131,240
150
0.46 %
143,806
154
0.43 %
229,109
213
0.37 %
Subordinated debt (g)
123,514
1,180
3.82 %
123,513
1,277
4.10 %
123,443
1,264
4.11 %
123,357
1,258
4.14 %
123,283
1,256
4.05 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,012
625
1.89 %
128,946
625
1.90 %
128,882
636
1.95 %
128,817
642
1.99 %
128,752
659
2.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,578,326
6,259
0.26 %
9,534,128
6,596
0.27 %
9,511,668
6,823
0.29 %
9,378,459
7,568
0.33 %
9,311,421
8,841
0.38 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)
3,093,518
3,058,819
3,036,202
2,805,206
2,675,986
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
242,620
244,402
247,930
265,667
253,966
Total liabilities
12,914,464
12,837,349
12,795,800
12,449,332
12,241,373
Shareholders' equity
1,559,627
1,570,935
1,560,959
1,538,427
1,550,481
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,474,091
$ 14,408,284
$ 14,356,759
$ 13,987,759
$ 13,791,854
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
97,317
2.79 %
99,145
2.87 %
96,376
2.84 %
101,096
3.09 %
103,751
3.14 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,890,860
2.89 %
$ 3,800,034
2.97 %
$ 3,740,167
2.91 %
$ 3,506,823
3.18 %
$ 3,413,824
3.26 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.41X
1.40X
1.39X
1.37X
1.37X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings.
(g)
On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.
(h)
Average cost of deposits were 0.14%, 0.15%, 0.16%, 0.19%, and 0.23%, respectively.
(i)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.77%, 3.79%, 3.71%, 3.99%, and 3.94%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.48%, 1.47%, 1.41%, 1.46%, and 1.78%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.03%, 3.13%, 3.10%, 3.40%, and 3.48%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.77%, 2.86%, 2.82%, 3.07%, and 3.11%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.87%, 2.95%, 2.89%, 3.16%, and 3.23%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,969,939
102,642
3.46 %
$ 3,051,582
113,353
3.71 %
Home equity loans
1,374,038
48,789
3.55 %
1,436,632
55,875
3.89 %
Consumer loans
1,635,613
60,854
3.72 %
1,338,120
58,878
4.40 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,222,272
141,186
4.32 %
3,132,976
140,883
4.42 %
Commercial loans
1,037,758
38,794
3.69 %
1,145,143
44,142
3.79 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,239,620
392,265
3.83 %
10,104,453
413,131
4.09 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,704,006
21,463
1.26 %
889,744
17,416
1.96 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
350,806
5,848
1.67 %
196,071
4,841
2.47 %
FHLB stock, at cost
20,229
407
2.01 %
21,781
981
4.50 %
Other interest-earning deposits
921,360
1,194
0.13 %
520,666
719
0.14 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,236,021
421,177
3.18 %
11,732,715
437,088
3.73 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,072,313
1,159,405
Total assets
$ 14,308,334
$ 12,892,120
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,232,454
2,440
0.11 %
$ 1,885,517
2,640
0.14 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,862,677
1,660
0.06 %
2,432,427
3,358
0.14 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,554,975
2,570
0.10 %
2,224,904
6,995
0.31 %
Time deposits
1,463,522
12,452
0.85 %
1,687,381
22,903
1.36 %
Borrowed funds (f)
135,285
616
0.46 %
346,442
3,190
0.92 %
Subordinated debt (g)
123,457
4,980
4.03 %
—
—
— %
Junior subordinated debentures
128,915
2,528
1.93 %
126,683
3,254
2.53 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,501,285
27,246
0.29 %
8,703,354
42,340
0.49 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)
2,999,392
2,357,725
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
250,075
246,294
Total liabilities
12,750,752
11,307,373
Shareholders' equity
1,557,582
1,584,747
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,308,334
$ 12,892,120
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
393,931
2.89 %
394,748
3.24 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,734,736
2.98 %
$ 3,029,361
3.36 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.39X
1.35X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a FTE basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.
(h)
Average cost of deposits were 0.16% and 0.34%, respectively.
(i)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.81% and 4.07%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.45% and 2.06%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.16% and 3.70%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.88% and 3.21%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.96% and 3.34%, respectively.
