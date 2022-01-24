Tomorrow Water and Arcadis to partner on data center and wastewater treatment plant sustainability

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Water, an environmental solutions provider has signed an agreement to collaborate with Arcadis to evaluate and develop Co-Flow, Tomorrow Water's patented process for sustainably co-locating data centers with wastewater treatment plants.

Tomorrow Water is minimizing the global environmental impact of wastewater treatment, while delivering sustainable, practical, and economical solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Tomorrow Water) (PRNewswire)

Tomorrow Water and Arcadis partner to sustainably develop critical interconnecting infrastructure elements.

Co-Flow integrates a wastewater treatment plant and a data center on a single plot of land, linking the energy and fluid streams of both facilities to improve sustainability and economics. Process intensification coupled with an innovative water-cooling concept results in compact footprints, reduced potable water use, energy and life cycle costs while creating a highly attractive and sustainable solution for data centers especially in water stressed areas. The technology also enables data centers to be built on top of the existing treatment infrastructure, further reducing the footprint required for the new data centers.

Arcadis, a global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, works with communities to design sustainable water solutions, data centers and other critical infrastructure. As part of the agreement, Arcadis will conduct a technical and economic evaluation of the Co-Flow concept and process patents. Once the evaluation is complete, Arcadis and Tomorrow Water will develop the first Co-Flow projects in the U.S.

"Co-locating datacenters and wastewater reclamation plants will help reduce wastewater discharges, offset potable water demand and offer triple-bottom-line benefits to the water-stressed regions. We are excited to partner with Tomorrow Water to explore how the Co-Flow process may enable co-location projects that improve quality of life," said Ufuk Erdal, senior vice president and water reuse director at Arcadis.

Anthony Dusovic, COO of Tomorrow Water notes, "This is an exciting collaboration between two companies that are aligned by their purpose. Reimagining efficiency models for vital infrastructure such as data centers and wastewater treatment plants is just one way we will contribute to safeguarding the environment for future generations. Co-Flow's impact potential is quite high and supports the industry's need to make datacenters more sustainable. In fact, we are in discussion with several data center developers and owner/operators, such as Samsung, who owns/operates 17 data centers."

Co-Flow is being developed as part of the company's "Tomorrow Water Project", an initiative to co-locate and interconnect infrastructure elements such as wastewater treatment, renewable energy generation, and data center capacity, capitalizing on their complementary energy, heat, nutrient, and water inputs and outputs to make them more sustainable and affordable to the global population.

Media Contact Information

Tomorrow Water:

Jon Liberzon, Vice President

jl@tomorrowwater.com

Arcadis:

Katie Lawler

Phone: +303 471 3593

E-mail: katie.lawler@arcadis.com

About Tomorrow Water

Through innovative technology and thought-leadership, Tomorrow Water is minimizing the global environmental impact of wastewater treatment, while delivering sustainable, practical, and economical solutions. Tomorrow Water is committed to building sustainable waste and wastewater management systems, integrating low-energy wastewater treatment, energy production and other crucial elements of modern infrastructure whenever feasible. The company serves municipal and industrial clients, providing novel processes and solutions for advanced wastewater treatment, sludge minimization, nutrient removal and recovery, land and energy savings, and permit compliance. www.tomorrowwater.com

About ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

