Fatih Ozdemir Joins Falvey Insurance Group to Support Product Expansion

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 10, 2022, Fatih Ozdemir, formerly of Liberty Mutual Insurance, joined Falvey Insurance Group as Vice President.

(PRNewswire)

Ozdemir has been appointed to develop a new, companion product for the Group focused on transportation and logistics liability. Prior to joining Falvey, Ozdemir oversaw underwriting in marine liability at Liberty for nearly seventeen years.

As a specialty MGA, Falvey Insurance Group is prepared to expand its offerings by underwriting new products that are an extension of its existing portfolio in the marine and transportation markets.

Mike McKenna, Chief Underwriting Officer for Falvey Insurance Group, explains, "Fatih's background in the marine logistics and transportation liability space makes him the ideal fit for this role. With this newly acquired expertise, we are proud to announce that we will be materially broadening the product offering to our policyholders and distribution partners."

Ozdemir comments, "I am very excited for the opportunity to join Falvey and build a product from the ground up. The organization is already growing an impressive amount, and there is a great opportunity in the marine and transportation liability space."

Ozdemir will be based in New Jersey and joins 23 new hires who were added to Falvey's staff since 2021.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprised of four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Services. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" underwrite on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Nationwide, Beazley Insurance Company, Hiscox, Ascot Group, and State National. The flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

