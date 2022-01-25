Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results as part of Investor Day on February 17

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), will announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Financial results will be discussed as part of the Company's comprehensive Investor Day where an update on Vision 2025 will be provided. The investor meeting will be webcast and begins at 9 a.m. ET.

Graphic Packaging International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphic Packaging Holding Compa) (PRNewswire)

A video webcast link to the event will be provided in the earnings press release and will be available in the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. The video webcast will be archived and available for replay.

The Company has also set Tuesday, April 26, 2022 as the tentative date for the release of first quarter 2022 financial results.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company