The Joint Corp. Hires Chief Technology Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, welcomes Charles Nelles into the newly-created position of Chief Technology Officer. Reporting directly to Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp., Nelles is tasked with driving technology innovation across the organization.

"Increasingly, technology powers so much of our innovation and value creation," said Holt. "With last year's successful launch of our new CRM platform, the time was right to bring in a leader to spearhead technology development across our enterprise and unlock the full potential of our data. We are fortunate to have attracted such a strong executive, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and financial services industries. We look forward to Charles' contribution as The Joint pursues new growth opportunities to bring routine, convenient and affordable chiropractic care to the marketplace."

"I am honored to become part of the management team at The Joint as Chief Technology Officer," said Nelles. "I look forward to working with the franchise community, leadership team, and our information technology colleagues to advance and execute The Joint's technology roadmap. I am especially excited about the forward movement within our organization and am thrilled to contribute my experience to meet our future business needs."

About Charles Nelles

Prior to The Joint, Nelles held the role of vice president of technology at American Express Global Business Travel, where he was responsible for oversight of their global technology infrastructure and service delivery processes supporting corporate travel, expense management, meetings & events and global business consulting. Prior to joining American Express Global Business Travel, Charles worked as vice president of technology operations support and cloud enablement at Western Union. In addition to financial services, Nelles has served in several healthcare organizations, such as The Children's Hospital of Denver and PacifiCare Health Systems, in various IT leadership capacities.

Nelles received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix in 2003. He is also a certified project management professional per the Project Management Institute.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 700 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

