REZI HIRES INDUSTRY VETERAN, TOM SMITH, AS NEW CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REZI , one of the fastest growing PropTech companies in the country, today announces that Tom Smith, veteran real estate executive, has joined the company's C-suite as the Chief Revenue Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/REZI) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Smith brings over 25 years of experience in the industry to REZI, the first iRenter. He was the Co-Founder for Truss Holdings, where he worked to transform the commercial leasing real estate market through technology. During his tenure at Truss, the company recruited 45,000+ spaces representing 400M RSF of commercial availability, onboarded 18,000+ prospective tenants' space requirements, and transacted over $80M in lease value on the platform before being acquired by Avison Young in 2020. Prior to Truss, Mr. Smith served in the C-Suite at MerchantAdvantage — a B2B e-commerce company — where revenue growth topped 250% during his tenure.

Mr. Smith is also an experienced real estate investor, including his development of Thirty-Thirty Bryan, a multi-family project in the emerging Near East Side of Dallas, Texas, where he partnered with the Dallas Police & Fire Pension System, Citibank, and Clarion Partners.

"We are thrilled that Tom has joined our senior leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer." said Sean Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO of REZI. "As our rapid growth accelerates, we need creative and experienced leaders to continue to drive that growth. Tom is a brilliant, creative, and energetic leader and we're excited because we know that Tom will be instrumental in driving that growth into the future."

"Joining REZI is the logical next step in my career, as they are at the forefront of this real estate renaissance where technology can empower completely new approaches and solutions for the rental ecosystem," said Tom Smith. "What REZI has developed and accomplished in just a few years is incredibly impressive, and I'm excited to be jumping on their speeding train."

For Rental Property Owners: REZI partners with property owners to lease their vacant apartments using their state-of-the-art apartment leasing platform — guaranteeing the monthly rent, paying up to 12 months of rent upfront, reducing leasing costs, and simplifying the leasing process for several to hundreds of units in a single transaction.

For Tenants: REZI offers a fast, easy and free leasing experience that enables renters to find their next apartment – entirely from their phone. They've eliminated fees, digitized the entire leasing process with product features such as contactless tours and digital signing, and developed a fully-automated approval process — making it possible to lease an apartment in as little as 5 minutes.

ABOUT REZI

Founded in 2017, REZI leverages state-of-the-art leasing and financial technology to improve and optimize the renting experience for tenants and increase effective rental prices for property owners. REZI is a privately held company based in New York City.

Media Contact:

Loren Pomerantz

917-902-0219

loren@combined-forces.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REZI