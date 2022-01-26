Financial reporting for Essity's new business areas

Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 1, 2022, Essity's business areas are Health & Medical, Consumer Goods and Professional Hygiene. These are aligned with the company's customer and sales channels and will lead to an expansion of the offerings to new and adjacent categories as well as extended service content on the basis of customer and consumer needs. The new areas support the company's new sales growth target through strategies for organic and acquisition-driven growth and aim to achieve higher growth and profit margins as well as less capital tied up. The business areas replace the former business areas Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and Professional Hygiene.

Business areas:

Health & Medical

Health & Medical encompasses the Incontinence Products Health Care and Medical Solutions categories. The offering includes incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products and digital solutions with sensor technology under brands such as TENA, Leukoplast, Cutimed, JOBST, Actimove and Delta-Cast. Distribution channels for the products are pharmacies, medical devices stores, hospitals, distributors and care institutions as well as online.

Consumer Goods

Consumer Goods includes the categories of Incontinence Products Retail, Baby Care, Feminine Care and Consumer Tissue. The offering includes incontinence products, pads, diapers, wet wipes, skincare products, intimate soaps, washable absorbent underwear, menstrual cups, toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues and napkins. Products are sold under brands such as the globally leading TENA brand and other strong brands including Libero, Libresse, Nosotras, Saba, TOM Organic, Lotus, Regio, Tempo and Vinda. Distribution channels for the products are the retail trade and online.

Professional Hygiene

Professional Hygiene comprises complete hygiene solutions, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand lotion, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products, as well as service and maintenance under the globally leading Tork brand. Essity also offers digital solutions, such as Internet of Things sensor technology, enabling data-driven cleaning. Customers consist of companies and office buildings, universities, healthcare facilities, industries, restaurants, hotels, stadiums and other public venues. Distribution channels for the products consist of distributors and online.

Financial reporting proforma

Essity's business area reporting proforma for net sales, organic sales growth, adjusted gross margin1), adjusted EBITA1), adjusted EBITA margin1), adjusted ROCE1), operating cash flow and capital employed has been restated for the periods below:

Net sales, SEKm

2019

2020

2021


2021:1

2021:2

2021:3

2021:4










Health & Medical

22,075

21,170

21,685


5,004

5,255

5,572

5,854










Consumer Goods

76,169

75,146

74,040


17,309

17,577

18,310

20,844










Professional Hygiene

30,731

25,418

26,143


5,216

6,140

7,260

7,527










Other

-

18

-1


-1

-4

3

1










Total

128,975

121,752

121,867


27,528

28,968

31,145

34,226

Net sales by category, %

2021



Health & Medical

18%

Incontinence Products Health Care

11%

Medical Solutions

7%



Consumer Goods

60%

Consumer Tissue

40%

Incontinence Products Retail

6%

Feminine Care

7%

Baby Care

7%



Professional Hygiene

22%

Organic sales growth, %


2020

2021


2021:1

2021:2

2021:3

2021:4










Health & Medical


-1.8%

5.4%


-4.6%

13.4%

7.3%

6.9%

Incontinence Products Health Care


2.5%

2.1%


-5.4%

2.1%

5.6%

6.8%

Medical Solutions


-8.2%

10.8%


-3.3%

35.4%

9.7%

7.1%










Consumer Goods


3.2%

1.8%


-4.4%

3.7%

2.9%

5.7%

Consumer Tissue


4.1%

0.5%


-3.1%

-0.2%

-0.6%

5.5%

Incontinence Products Retail


3.0%

5.7%


-7.1%

14.1%

13.0%

5.5%

Feminine Care


5.0%

10.0%


-0.1%

11.0%

15.8%

15.3%

Baby Care


-2.5%

-0.6%


-12.2%

12.4%

1.5%

-1.3%










Professional Hygiene


-14.6%

5.7%


-27.5%

26.1%

20.7%

16.4%










Group


-1.9%

3.3%


-9.9%

9.5%

7.4%

8.0%

Adjusted gross margin1), %

2019

2020

2021


2021:1

2021:2

2021:3

2021:4










Health & Medical

42.4%

43.4%

42.3%


44.8%

43.2%

42.4%

39.2%

Consumer Goods

27.0%

31.4%

27.0%


31.1%

28.2%

26.4%

23.0%

Professional Hygiene

26.8%

26.9%

23.3%


23.7%

25.7%

24.0%

20.4%

Group

29.5%

32.5%

28.9%


32.2%

30.4%

28.7%

25.2%










Adjusted EBITA1), SEKm

2019

2020

2021


2021:1

2021:2

2021:3

2021:4










Health & Medical

3,734

3,668

3,821


920

950

1,024

928

Consumer Goods

8,333

11,538

7,938


2,473

1,967

1,832

1,665

Professional Hygiene

4,463

3,317

2,710


419

710

900

681

Other

-690

-897

-789


-204

-218

-170

-197

Total

15,840

17,626

13,680


3,608

3,409

3,586

3,077










Adjusted EBITA margin1), %

2019

2020

2021


2021:1

2021:2

2021:3

2021:4










Health & Medical

16.9%

17.3%

17.6%


18.4%

18.1%

18.4%

15.9%

Consumer Goods

10.9%

15.4%

10.7%


14.3%

11.2%

10.0%

8.0%

Professional Hygiene

14.5%

13.0%

10.4%


8.0%

11.6%

12.4%

9.0%

Group

12.3%

14.5%

11.2%


13.1%

11.8%

11.5%

9.0%










Adjusted ROCE1), %

2019

2020

2021


2021:1

2021:2

2021:3

2021:4










Health & Medical

12.2%

11.9%

12.7%


12.4%

12.6%

13.8%

12.1%

Consumer Goods

13.6%

19.4%

12.8%


17.0%

13.1%

11.6%

10.0%

Professional Hygiene

18.9%

14.6%

11.8%


7.7%

12.7%

15.3%

11.1%

Group

13.8%

15.7%

12.0%


13.5%

12.4%

12.3%

10.1%










Operating cash flow, SEKm

2019

2020

2021


2021:1

2021:2

2021:3

2021:4










Health & Medical

3,550

4,141

3,832


732

755

1,307

1,038

Consumer Goods

7,815

9,799

6,328


1,957

927

1,640

1,804

Professional Hygiene

4,938

3,183

2,512


-29

655

1,132

754

Other

-664

-1,105

-1,554


-384

-377

-403

-390

Total

15,639

16,018

11,118


2,276

1,960

3,676

3,206



















Capital employed, SEKm

2019

2020

2021


2021:1

2021:2

2021:3

2021:4










Health & Medical

30,362

28,642

31,401


30,734

29,618

29,931

31,401

Consumer Goods

61,251

57,146

66,939


58,994

61,040

65,827

66,939

Professional Hygiene

22,996

20,915

24,518


22,607

22,305

24,595

24,518

Other

-868

-673

1,082


-5,092

-281

567

1,082

Total

113,741

106,030

123,940


107,243

112,682

120,920

123,940

1) Excluding items affecting comparability

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/financial-reporting-for-essity-s-new-business-areas,c3492658

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3492658/1525413.pdf

Financial reporting for Essityâ€™s new business areas

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-reporting-for-essitys-new-business-areas-301468465.html

SOURCE Essity

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.