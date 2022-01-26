Ping Identity Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) ("Ping Identity"), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Ping Identity Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Webcast: https://investor.pingidentity.com

Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the conference call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1477587. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on March 3, 2022. The replay dial-in number will be (800) 585-8367 or for international (416) 621-4642, using the replay number pin: 1477587. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

