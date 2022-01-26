SoftwareReviews Names 2022's Best Project Management Software

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Project Management Emotional Footprint Awards. Five providers have been identified as champions.

Project Management (PM) software helps project managers and teams collaborate on a project, providing task distribution, time management, budget, and resource tracking tools.

"While the pandemic has heavily impacted it, project management remains the key to success for many organizations," explains Ugbad Farah, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "A major area of concern is cost. An unstable economy has resulted in limited funds. Project managers need to be diligent in optimizing capital as they continue to try and stretch tight budgets."

The best Project Management software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end-users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Project Management Software Champions are as follows:

Hive , +97 NEF, is loved by its customers for being respectful and efficient.





Wrike , +99 NEF, for providing security protection.





Adobe Workfront , +96 NEF, ranked strongly for saving time for their users.





ClickUp , +99 NEF, scored high for caring and effectiveness.





LiquidPlanner, +96 NEF, is appreciated for providing friendly negotiation strategies to their users.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

