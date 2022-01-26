Sotero Announces the Data Security Industry's First Single-Pane Data Security Fabric The Sotero data security fabric enables organizations to consolidate organizations' data instances, applications, and security products into one easy to manage environment.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Sotero, a leading provider of enterprise data security solutions, announces the availability of the Sotero data security fabric , a flexible single-pane data security solution that empowers organizations to manage their entire data security ecosystem through a single pane for a true 360-degree view, to reduce data security complexity and costs, while adding breakthrough capabilities.

Sotero (PRNewsfoto/Sotero Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Sotero Announces the Data Security Industry's First Single-Pane Data Security Fabric

"I am excited for the possibilities! This is the solution that IT security people have been waiting for," said Troy Phelps, Managing Director at TAPhelps Brands and CISO in the FinTech Industry. "It's been a constant challenge for IT organizations to manage countless security solutions and platforms. The Sotero data security fabric is a game-changer that opens a world of new possibilities for IT security professionals, as well as businesses that have been held back by gaps in their data security programs."

The Sotero data security fabric is a technology-agnostic, extensible framework that enables organizations to replace numerous platform-specific data security products with one centralized platform. IT security teams are no longer required to deploy multiple security products to protect each data asset or storage platform.

"With Sotero, organizations can move from a fragmented, complex data security stack to one unified fabric that provides 360-degree management of the entire data security ecosystem," said Shanthi Boppana, CTO and Co-Founder of Sotero. "IT security professionals are no longer forced to access point solutions to identify who is accessing data. They can now achieve governance, auditability, visibility, and 100% control via a single pane."

The Sotero data security fabric unifies all the organization's data instances, applications regardless of location (cloud, on-premise, hybrid, at-the-edge) or lifecycle stage (data in use, in motion, at rest) and data type (unstructured, semi-structured, structured).

About Sotero

Sotero is the global innovator and leader in revolutionary data security. Sotero's cloud-native data security platform enables our customers with a way to protect data anytime, anywhere, regardless of data store, integration mechanisms, and user tools. With Sotero, organizations can control, access, operate, and use data to extract information that drives organizations' business outcomes and innovation.

Sotero provides organizations with a scalable and flexible data security fabric that migrates and moves data securely, in all its instances in an interconnected world. Organizations gain complete control over their data privacy, compliance, audibility, and governance for use cases ranging from securing data at the edge, IoT devices and streaming data, and moving data securely to downstream systems. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan, Senior PR and Communications Manager at soniaawan@soterosoft.com or visit www.soterosoft.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sotero Corporation