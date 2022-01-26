SponsorUnited Releases Technology Sponsorships Annual Report

Tech sector estimated to have spent over $300M in partnerships across U.S. Major Pro Sports

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SponsorUnited, the leading data platform for sports and entertainment, released the first Technology Sponsorships Annual Report. This report details trends in sponsorships and partnership data surrounding the technology and consumer electronics category and subcategories throughout 2021 and into early 2022. The report takes a specialized look into over 3,500 technology and consumer electronics brands and their sponsorship and media partnerships.

The Technology Category is now the 6th highest ranked within Major Pro Sports sponsorships.

Total revenue spent across the five Major Pro Sports in the technology and consumer electronics industry eclipsed the $300M benchmark for sponsorship spending. The brands in the tech industry have edged out auto manufacturers, retail and insurance brands making it one of the hottest categories entering this decade.

Tech Brands spend the most with the NFL.

The NFL led all Major Pro Sports for tech brands in highest total revenue, most unique brands, and had over 50 new sponsorship deals with NFL players; the most of any category. With an average NFL team spend of close to $4M, the tech category was ranked #6 across category partnership spending in the NFL. Software deals had the most sponsorships with the NFL across all tech and consumer electronics brands.

Esports, the 6th Major Pro Sport for Technology Brands.

Given the tech savvy audience associated with Esports, it's no surprise that tech brands were 450% more active in Esports than any other category. Esports gives technology brands a platform to utilize their brands across the industry. With over 750 different brands partnering to provide equipment to Esports leagues, teams, and influencers, the industry remains the most active while seeing the largest increase in deal volume from 2020.

Music & Entertainers are making big moves in the virtual 3D space.

Music artists and entertainment influencers have stepped onto a new virtual stage, one that could very well shape the future of how we consume live music events. In 2021, tech bands partnered with music artists for in-game virtual concerts and activations to engage with the users as they enter their digital worlds.

The Rise of NFT.

As the technology space continues to evolve, NFT's (Non-Fungible Tokens) are at the forefront of the expansion, starting with NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals. Technology brands rank #2 among categories for NIL brands while Mercury NFT and Candy Digital were two of the top three brands having NIL deals.

For a deeper look, and to access many other insights, download the free Technology Sponsorships Annual Report at SponsorUnited.com.

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the market leader in sponsorship technology. The platform finds, tracks, measures, reports, and facilitates all sports and entertainment partnership deals. Its comprehensive database and on-demand research team keeps sponsorship buyers and sellers up to date with the latest news, real-time metrics, insights, estimated spending, contact information and brand intelligence to enable properties, brands, and advertisers to reach their partnership goals.

Methodology

This report was compiled using SponsorUnited's proprietary platform data from January 1, 2021, through January 19, 2022.

*Social Data Compiled from Property or Person-Controlled Instagram, Facebook and Twitter Accounts and Social Activity.

