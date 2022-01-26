Staffmark Group Awards a Tesla Model 3 to Employee During National Hiring Event

CINCINNATI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the country continue to struggle with worker shortages, Staffmark Group created a campaign to attract and retain their workforce with a substantial incentive: a Tesla Model 3.

"A prize of this caliber is truly life changing, and we were thrilled to award it to a deserving member of our team."

As part of their Job Fest 2021 campaign, Staffmark Group announced that they awarded a new Tesla to employee Scott Flores of Southern California. Job Fest is an annual hiring event hosted by Staffmark Group's commercial staffing companies: Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark. It is held during the fall and holiday season, the busiest time of the year for many of their industrial and warehouse clients, and it includes special events and giveaways for their employees.

"We are always looking for new ways to attract and retain workers, especially during the high-demand peak season. After the challenges of the past year and a half, we knew that we wanted to go big this year to reward our hardworking employees. A Tesla is the largest giveaway we've ever done," said Geno Cutolo, CEO of Staffmark Group. "Our mission is to change the world—one person, one job, one community at a time. A prize of this caliber is truly life changing, and we were thrilled to award it to such a deserving member of our team."

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity to work, make a stable income to support myself, and of course win the grand prize," said Flores. "When I found out that I had won, I couldn't believe it. I was speechless. My family and friends are really excited for me."

Throughout the Job Fest 2021 campaign, Staffmark Group employees earned an entry for every week worked from October through mid-December. Daily prizes were drawn throughout the contest, and a total of $37,000 was awarded to over 300 employees. At the end of the contest, Flores' name was drawn as the grand prize winner from over 185,000 entries.

To learn more about Job Fest 2021, visit www.worknowandwin.com. To learn more about the Staffmark Group family of brands, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

Pictured, left to right: Stacey Lane, COO of Staffmark Group; Michael Whitmer, CIO of RGF Staffing; Scott Flores, Job Fest 2021 Grand Prize Winner; Julia Mollenauer, Regional Vice President of Staffmark Group; and Rhonda Beecher, Director of On-Site Operations of Staffmark Group (PRNewswire)

