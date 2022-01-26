W. P. Carey Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

"We are proud to recognize W. P. Carey and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

As of December 31, 2021, women represented 48% of W. P. Carey employees, 42% of managers, 33% of the executive team and 30% of the Board of Directors. The company also continues to make progress in supporting and advancing women inside the workplace with unique benefits and a culture that cultivates gender inclusivity. These include:

Primary and secondary caregiver leave

Benefits coverage for surrogacy and adoption

Benefits coverage for egg freezing

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey, said: "We are thrilled that W. P. Carey has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year. Gender equality remains a critical part of our diversity, equity and inclusion commitment and is core to our organization's success over the long run. We will continue to foster an inclusive culture at W. P. Carey and prioritize making it a place where all employees and their families are supported and represented."

