World Champion Hellen Obiri Signs With On The recently public performance sportswear brand continues to double down on the sport of running with the partnership of the 5000m World Champion and 2021 Olympic Silver Medalist.

ZURICH, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global performance brand On announced the official partnership with two-time 5000m World Champion and 2021 Olympic Silver Medalist Hellen Obiri. Serendipitously closing out her track career at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, Obiri will transition to road racing with the backing of the Zurich-based performance brand.

Hellen Obiri wins the 2022 World Athletics Cross Country Tour Silver event in Northern Ireland. (PRNewswire)

The only woman in history to win world titles in indoor track, outdoor track and cross country, Obiri, 31, is the latest in impressive additions to On's athletic roster. Obiri's many accolades include 5000m Silver Medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, back-to-back 5000m World Champion in 2017 and 2019, 5000m Silver Medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, finishing out her track career as the 5000m Silver Medalist at the 2021 Diamond League Final.

"We are immensely proud and honored to have Hellen Obiri join the On team," said On Co-Founder Olivier Bernhard. "Over the years, Hellen has wowed us with her drive, determination and dedication to the sport. At On, we look for not only the fastest athletes, but the ones who truly embody the power of the human spirit. The versatility of Obiri's success in both track and road, proves there is so much more to come, and we are thrilled to be a part of her next journey."

Hailing from Kisii, Kenya, Obiri and her family will be moving to Boulder, CO to continue her training, with a warm welcome from the local On community including the Boulder-based On Athletics Club and world-renowned OAC Head Coach Dathan Ritzenhein, In addition to training, the mom of one is looking forward to raising her daughter in a new country for the first time.

"I am eager to train with the team and move with my family to the US," said Obiri of her new career move. "I have never trained for so long outside Kenya, so it will be a challenge but something new, and it's good to try new things. I am so happy to join On and work with the team."

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design, and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

On Logo (PRNewsfoto/On) (PRNewswire)

