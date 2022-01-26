Worldline Joins Spreedly's Partnership Program for Payment Service Providers

PARIS LA DÉFENSE, France and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payment Orchestration platform, announced today that Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide, has joined the Spreedly Payment Service Provider Program.

Spreedly's Partnership Program was created to further support a vision for a diversified and inclusive payments ecosystem — one offering connectivity and flexibility for all players, including payment service providers globally. Through Spreedly's unique position as the leading payments orchestration layer — and building on its over 120+ available integrations — this program helps drive faster customer acquisition, stronger revenue growth for its participants, and increased value to merchants, platforms, and other shared customers.

The Partnership Program includes a strategic level of relationship, the Preferred Partner tier. Spreedly and Preferred Partners like Worldline engage closely to build better, more holistic payments solutions. By partnering with Spreedly, PSPs further extend their global reach and accelerate the onboarding of new merchants and platforms — cutting the time to transaction from weeks to days.

"Our partner program supports our strategy of building an inclusive payments ecosystem where all participants are welcome," said Rohan Bairat, Senior Vice President of Sales with Spreedly. "This partnership provides fast-growing businesses -merchants, platforms, and marketplaces -streamlined access to Worldline's powerful payment processing solutions through Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform."

"The partnership between Worldline and Spreedly provides enterprise businesses with unrivalled access to key global ecommerce growth corridors for payments acceptance. Worldline's position in the payments value chain ensures optimization of payments in both traditional and emerging markets, allowing merchants to increase success rates and fuel revenue growth." said Nathan Salisbury, Head of Indirect Sales with Worldline.

More information about the Partner Program is available at https://www.spreedly.com/psp-partnership-program .

ABOUT SPREEDLY

We orchestrate payments for the world's most innovative businesses. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize nearly $30 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC. www.spreedly.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

