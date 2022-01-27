QATAR AIRWAYS APPOINTS DISCOVER THE WORLD AS GENERAL SALES AGENT IN ARGENTINA, URUGUAY, PERU AND COLOMBIA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways announced it has appointed Discover the World as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for its passenger business in Argentina, Uruguay, Peru and Colombia.

This decision will assist Qatar Airways in strengthening its presence and outreach to potential customers in these South American markets and will feed into Qatar Airways' double-daily flights to/from Sao Paulo, Brazil. This partnership includes providing sales, marketing, and overall sales support services to agencies. In addition, this will feed into Qatar Airways more than 100 weekly flights from 12 U.S. gateways.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at more than 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to connect to a destination of their choice.

"Qatar Airways continues to strive for excellence in all areas of the business and we seek partners that share similar aspirations," said Craig Thomas, Vice President Sales – Americas for Qatar Airways. "We believe we have found such a partner in Discover the World, the leader in global outsource sales, to help us expand our footprint in South America."

"We are pleased that Qatar Airways has partnered with Discover to assist them in these markets and hope this will lead to further success for this new partnership," said Charlie Ryan, Vice President Latin Region for Discover the World. "Discover has the experience, industry knowledge and personnel to generate strong growth for this carrier."

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was recently announced as the 'Airline of the Year' at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax. It was also named 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Seat', 'World's Best Business Class Onboard Catering' and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

